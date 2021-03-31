The Connellsville girls were just a little deeper, returning home from Bill Power Stadium Tuesday afternoon with an 81-60 Section 2-AAA over Uniontown.
The Lady Falcons’ Grace Bosnic had solid performance in her first section meet with the freshman winning the 100 high hurdles (17.96), 300 intermediate hurdles (49.82), and 200 (28.83).
She also ran a leg on the winning 400 relay.
“I just want to win,” Bosnic said of her basic approach. “I think I’m better at the 300 intermediate hurdles. My time was just okay.”
“I want to make it to the WPIALs,” said Bosnic, adding for future meets, “I just want my time to get better and I beat everyone again.”
Connellsville’s Isabella Roebuck carried the throws, winning the discus (72-4), shot put (25-4), and javelin (73-0).
Cayde Koballa (100) and Abigail Tikey (triple jump) also had first-place finishes for the Lady Falcons.
Uniontown’s Hope Trimmer took it easy, running — and easily winning — the 1,600. Trimmer injured her plantar fascia in the home stretch of the PIAA cross country championship and is still rounding into shape.
“The last 100 in states I ruptured my plantar fascia. I was in a boot, on crutches and had lots and lots for resting,” Trimmer said of the injury.
“This is my first track meet of the year. I was hoping to run 5:40ish,” explained Trimmer. “This is the first time at track in uniform since middle school.”
Trimmer feels her first time on the track went well.
“I feel pretty comfortable,” said Trimmer.
Trimmer looks to get better every week out in the rather short track season.
“I hope to improve consistently, hopefully, by the end of track season,” said Trimmer, adding, “I use track to fully get ready for cross country.”
The Lady Raiders won the 3,200 relay. Hanna Merschat (400), Zaya McCune (800), Emily Angelo (3,200), and Maggie Bellina (long jump, triple jump) also had first-place finishes for Uniontown.
