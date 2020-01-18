CONNELLSVILLE — The Connellsville girls were perfect from the free throw line down the stretch to defeat visiting Uniontown, 54-43, for non-section basketball victory Saturday afternoon.
Heather Ansell went 4-for-4 and Madison Kinneer made both of her two attempts in the final 30 seconds to secure the victory. Ansell finished with 19 points to lead the Connellsville attack.
Actually, Connellsville’s entire output in the final eight minutes came from the foul line with the Lady Falcons making 9-of-12 attempts.
Connellsville coach Shawna Little said the late-game success at the line hasn’t been consistent, but was pleased to see the effort against Uniontown.
“We haven’t been (clutch at the foul line). When we lost to Hempfield, we choked at the line,” said Little, adding, “But, today we made our free throws. I’m proud of that.”
Connellsville (5-10) led throughout the game, but was unable to run away from visiting Uniontown. Both teams were rather consistent with their scoring in the first three quarters with Connellsville finishing with 15, 16 and 14 points, and Uniontown totaling 11 in each quarter.
The known quantity for the Connellsville defense was the Lady Raiders’ Mya Murray and her nearly 25 points per game. Murray finished with game-high 20 minutes.
“We told the girls (Murray) was going to get her 20. We needed to rebound and stop the others,” said Little. “We gave up offensive rebounds early on, but in the third quarter we finally started to rebound.”
“Mya gets her 20 points. We have to get the young girls going,” said Uniontown coach Penny Kezmarsky. “We missed too many good shots. We got open shots. We missed too many easy shots. That’s the difference in the quarters they won and we didn’t.”
Connellsville has a big backline with Sara Aumer, Baileigh Bishop and Lauren Bubarth, but Kezmarsky felt her girls held their own.
“Actually, I’m happy with my bigs and how they rebounded the ball,” praised Kezmarsky.
Kezmarsky changed her defense in the second half and the Lady Falcons only scored three field goals and a 3-pointer, all in the third quarter.
“We made the change to man-to-man. We put Destiny Hall on (Baileigh Bishop). She was hurting us with the three,” said Kezmarsky. “We don’t normally play man, but we watched the film and felt we matched well with them.”
Bishop hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with 14 points.
Both coaches look to make some noise in the final month of the season.
“This year we’ve been competing. The loss to Mt. Lebanon was not indicative of how we played,” said Little. “I want to make one last run with these seniors.
“We’ll have to surprise a couple teams for shot at the playoffs.”
The Lady Raiders (4-11) sit a game out of fourth place in Section 3-AAAAA at 3-5.
“We would like to cause some havoc with some of those teams. Our defense has improved,” said Kezmarsky. “I’m hoping we can shake some things up.”
