BROWNSVILLE -- Brownsville's girls basketball team is coming off a winning season that included a playoff berth.
Sixth-year coach Patty Columbia would like to see a return trip to the postseason, but to do that the Lady Falcons will have to fill some huge holes left at the guard position with the graduation of Chloe Wright and Aniya Tarpley.
"Chloe was one of our best defensive players, one of our best rebounders and our leader on the floor," Columbia said. "She was our communicator. She was the one who made sure everyone was in the right spots.
"Losing her and our point guard Aniya Tarpley and her scoring, and also Sai Waqanivalu means we have some work to do."
Brownsville has two returning starters, senior Aubri Hogsett and junior Emma Seto, who will be counted on heavily.
"They were two of our highest scorers last year," Columbia said. "Emma is probably one of the premier players in the section. So we're excited about having them back."
The new front court is still evolving.
"What we're focusing on in practice is to replace those guards and get those girls up to speed," Columbia said. "We're still trying to sort it out. As it stands right now Kaitlyn Whitlock would probably start the season off running the point guard."
Sophomore Kami Franks looks to play a key role this season.
"We're expecting big things out of Kami," Columbia said. "She's been doing a really good job. She's a tremendous athlete. We look to replace some of Tarpley's scoring with Kami. She's a big girl who can handle the ball and shoot from the outside. She's a softball star and goalkeeper for the soccer team. She's a terrific athlete.
"We're expecting seniors Melanie Shumar and Royona Lewis to see a lot of varsity playing time. Amari Fowler, another senior, played a lot last year but she's going to be delayed in joining the team this year."
Columbia has two newcomers who could get on the floor.
"We have two freshmen who are doing good things in practice: Meghan Velosky and A’zyia Dade," Columbia said. "We're excited to see how they progress."
Brownsville was 13-9 overall and 7-7 in Section 2-AAA last season, good enough for fourth place and a spot in the playoffs. The section has a few changes this year with Seton LaSalle and Beth-Center moving out and Bentworth moving in to join other holdovers Charleroi, McGuffey, South Park, Washington, and Waynesburg Central.
"We know South Park is going to be really good, and Charleroi always fields a competitive team," Columbia said. "Waynesburg is going to be tough with C.P. Miller. We think McGuffey will be well balanced and strong.
"We're just going to go out there, play our best and hope that we can grab one of those playoff spots."
Columbia senses a carryover from last year's run into the postseason.
"I think Aubri, Emma, Kami and Kaitlyn all played in those games so I think having that under our belts is going to help us," Columbia said. "It's nice to have some kids who played in the playoffs coming back this year."
Franks' soccer team also reached the playoffs in the fall and advanced to the quarterfinals.
"Kami brings a strong energy to us, and the success that the soccer team has I definitely think carries over," said Columbia. "I expect Kami to step up and be a leader, and Emma is already a leader. Our seniors are more quiet leaders."
The COVID-19 pandemic effected most high school teams this year and the Lady Falcons are no different.
"We didn't even have an offseason," Columbia said. "We didn't have a summer league to play in. We weren't able to get into our gymnasium due to COVID. It's been tough on everybody. I just hope we can get this season in."
Columbia, who is assisted by Leanna Wright, has an established program, though, so players already know what to expect.
"It's pretty smooth now and this is a really nice group of kids," Columbia said. "They're fun to work with. They're very hard-working girls. I'm really proud of them."
