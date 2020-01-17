Brownsville came out strong and held on for a 42-25 victory over Washington on Thursday in Section 2-AAA play at Brownsville Area High School.
The Lady Falcons (4-4, 9-4) had an 11-2 lead after the first quarter, and despite the Lady Prexies (2-5, 4-10) holding a 12-7 edge in the second, head coach Patty Columbia’s team led, 18-14, at halftime.
Brownsville regained momentum in the third quarter in outscoring Washington, 15-7. The home team had a 9-4 advantage in the fourth.
The Lady Falcons’ Aniya Tarpley scored a game-high 15 points. Teammate Emma Seto added 14.
The Lady Prexies’ Cassandra Lewis had seven.
