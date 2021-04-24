Kirra Davis’ two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning invoked the mercy rule as Connellsville rolled to a 12-1 non-section softball victory Friday afternoon over visiting Greensburg Salem.
Winning pitcher Jena Hixson scattered two hits, walked one and had five strikeouts, and was a home run away from hitting for the cycle.
Abby King went 4-for-4 for the Lady Falcons (6-3). Caitlin Jansen had a double and three RBI. Mallory Orndorff finished with a double and single, and Maddie Kinneer and Ava McLean both had two singles. Iris Burd finished with a double.
The Lady Lions slip to 2-8 overall.
Waynesburg Central 13, Carmichaels 0 — The Lady Raiders’ offense pounded out 12 hits, while winning pitcher Kendall Lemley allowed only two in the Lady Raiders’ non-section road victory.
Lemley gave up singles to Sophia Zalar and Emma Hyatt. She struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter. Lemley also had a solid game at the plate with two doubles, a single, four RBI and two runs scored.
Erin Fitch had a pair of singles and scored three runs for the Lady Raiders (9-2). Meghan Braun and Hannah Wood both finished with a pair of singles.
Emily Holaren too the loss for the Lady Mikes (7-5).
Mapletown 15, Turkeyfoot Valley 2 — Devan Clark didn’t allow a hit and gave up two unearned runs in the Lady Maples’ non-section win over the visiting Lady Rams.
Clark hit one batter, didn’t walk any and struck out four.
Macee Cree, Madi Blaker, Kiliegh Smith and Danielle DeWitt all had two singles for Mapletown (6-2). Blaker drove in two runs.
Monessen 4, Avella 0 — Hannah Yorty held the Lady Eagles hitless as the Lady Greyhounds returned home with a Section 2-A victory.
Yorty struck out eight and walked one, and Monessen (1-4, 1-8) committed three errors. Sydney Caterino tripled for the lone extra-base hit of the game.
The Lady Greyhounds scored single runs in the top of the first and second innings, and added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning.
High school baseball
Mount Pleasant 11, Southmoreland 0 — The Vikings needed only five innings to secure a non-section win over visiting Southmoreland.
Mount Pleasant (3-3) scored five in the bottom of the first inning, single runs in the second and third innings and closed out with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Steve Brown went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs for the Vikings. Teammate Asher O’Connor legged out a triple.
John Wagner was the winning pitcher with the Scotties (5-5) mustering only two hits.
Trinity 3, Ringgold 1 — Brandon Robaugh was the winning pitcher and belted a solo home in the Hillers’ non-section road victory over the Rams.
Ringgold (5-7) led 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning on Hunter Mamie’s RBI, but Trinity tied the game in the top of the second.
The Hillers (3-6) scored single runs in the top of the third and fourth innings.
Brent Kurtz picked up the save for Trinity. Gianni Cantini took the loss for the Rams.
Greensburg C.C. 6, Uniontown 3 — The Centurions made the most of four hits and two Uniontown errors to return home from Bailey Park with a non-section victory.
The Red Raiders (3-6) led 3-1 after three innings, but Greensburg C.C. tied the game with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. The visitors put three runs across the plate in the top of the seventh inning for the win.
Winning pitcher Zach David, Alex Miller and Ryan Appleby all doubled for the Centurions (8-1). Appleby drove in two runs, and Miller and David finished with one RBI each.
Eric Odum had a pair of doubles and two RBI for the Red Raiders. Hunter Chaikcic also doubled.
Turkeyfoot Valley 6, Mapletown 2 — The Maples’ Landan Stevenson had a no-hitter and 1-0 lead through four innings, but the visiting Rams exploded with six runs in the top of the fifth inning to return home with a non-section victory.
Turkeyfoot Valley pieced together four hits, a walk and three errors for the six-run output.
Stevenson completed the fifth inning, striking out seven and walking three.
Kameron Kemp and Hunter Holliday doubled for the Rams. Blake Nicholson was the winning pitcher.
Aidan Dalansky drove in a run in the bottom of the sixth inning for Mapletown (0-5). Clay Menear had half of the Maples’ hits with a double and single.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.