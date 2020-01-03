Aniya Tarpley scored a game-high 16 points Friday night to lead visiting Brownsville to a 65-21 non-section victory at Bentworth.
Emma Seto added 11 for the Lady Falcons (6-2).
Caroline Rice scored 9 points for the Lady Bearcats (2-7).
Non-section
