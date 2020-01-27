Emma Seto scored a game-high 24 points Monday night as Brownsville bolstered its Section 2-AAA playoff hopes with a 55-46 victory at Beth-Center.
The Lady Falcons improve to 6-5 in the section and 11-5 overall. The Lady Bulldogs' playoff hopes to a hit with the loss, dropping to 4-6 in the section and 8-9 overall.
Brownsville led 7-4 after the first quarter and 26-14 at halftime. Beth-Center fought back in the third quarter, 21-17, but the Lady Falcons secured the win with a 12-11 fourth quarter.
Aniya Tarpley added 11 points for Brownsville.
Elizabeth Trump paced the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points. Anna Sloan finished with 15.
