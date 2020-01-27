The Connellsville girls built a 17-point halftime lead Monday night on their way to a 54-42 Section 2-AAAAAA victory over visiting Canon-McMillan.
The Lady Falcons (4-7, 8-10) led 18-11 after the first quarter and 37-20 at halftime.
Sara Aumer led Connellsville with a season-high 18 points. Callie Cunningham scored 13 points and Baileigh Bishop added 12.
Julianna Borella paced Canon-McMillan (0-11, 1-17) with 12 points. Caroline McCaffery added 11.
