The Connellsville girls shut out Ringgold in the first quarter Monday night and then the Lady Falcons breezed to a 37-17 Section 3-AAAAA road victory.
The Lady Falcons (3-1, 3-1) led 11-0 after the first quarter and extended their lead to 20-6 at halftime. The visitors outscored the Lady Rams (0-1, 0-2) in the second half, 17-7.
Connellsville's Arlee Wilson scored a game-high 12 points. Neveah Hamborsky added 10.
Kirra Gerard led Ringgold with 9 points.
Trinity 85, Laurel Highlands 14 -- The Lady Hillers scored 60 points in the first half and then rolled to a Section 3-AAAAA road victory.
Trinity (3-0, 7-1) led 31-1 after the first quarter and 60-3 at halftime.
Essence Davis scored seven points for Laurel Higlands (0-5, 1-7).
Trinity's Kaylin Venick finished with a game-high 17 points. Courtney Dahlquist scored 15, and Abbey Wayman, all on 3-pointers, and Alyssa Clutter both finished with 12 points.
Belle Vernon 44, Yough 33 -- The Lady Leopards led by 10 points at halftime and maintained the advantage in the second half for a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Viva Kreis led Belle Vernon (3-1, 4-2) with a game-high 18 points. Grace Henderson added eight.
Laney Gerdich scored 14 points for the Lady Cougars (1-3, 2-5) and Kaylen Odelli finished with eight.
Southmoreland 60, Ligonier Valley 19 -- The Lady Scots poured in 31 points in the first quarter and cruised to a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Lady Rams.
Delaynie Morvosh led Southmoreland (4-1, 5-2) with 18 points. Maddie Moore added 14.
Ligonier Valley slips to 0-2 in the section.
West Mifflin 44, Mount Pleasant 37 -- The Lady Vikings late rally fell short for a Section 3-AAAA loss to the visiting Lady Titans.
Mount Pleasant (1-3, 4-3) trailed 9-0 after the first quarter and 19-6 at halftime, and then shaved a point off the deficit in the third quarter. The Lady Vikings outscored the visitors in the final eight minutes, 18-13.
Tiffany Zelmore led the Lady Vikings with 21.
Lauren Yuhas scored 16 points for West Mifflin (3-1, 3-2). Falyn Carr finished with 11.
Serra Catholic 69, Beth-Center 30 -- The visiting Lady Bulldogs fell behind early and were unable to recover for a Section 2-AA road loss to the Lady Eagles.
Trailing 34-19 at halftime, Beth-Center (0-2, 3-3) was outscored in the second half, 35-11.
Julia Ogrodowski led Beth-Center with 15 points.
Nicole Pawlowski scored a game-high 17 points for Serra Catholic (2-0, 5-0). Chloe Pordash finished with 16 points and Rylee Campbell added 10.
Washington 72, Bentworth 16 -- The Lady Bearcats were held to single digits in each quarter in a Section 2-AAA loss at Washington.
Washington (2-1, 3-3) led 16-4, 44-12 and 55-16 at the quarter breaks.
Amber Sallee scored seven points for Bentworth (0-5, 1-7). Cass Lewis led Washington with a game-high 23 points.
South Park 50, Waynesburg Central 41 -- The Lady Eagles returned home from Waynesburg with a Section 2-AAA victory.
South Park improves to 3-0 in the section and 4-0 overall. The Lady Raiders go to 3-1 in the section and 5-2 overall.
Greensburg C.C. 47, Monessen 19 -- The Lady Greyhounds had a rough road trip, falling to the Lady Centurions in non-section play.
Monessen (4-2) fell behind in the first quarter, 13-2, but cut into the gap a little bit with a 7-5 second quarter. Greensburg C.C. pulled away in the second half with a 29-10 advantage.
Sydney Caterino scored eight points for the Lady Greyhounds. Laura Kondas led the Lady Centurions (1-1) with 10 points.
California 47, Charleroi 33 -- The Lady Trojans won for the second time in as many chances with a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Cougars.
Charleroi slips to 2-5 overall.
Boys basketball
Jefferson-Morgan 56, Waynesburg Central 52 -- The Rockets made nine free throws, including the only two in the fourth quarter, to the Raiders' three and held on for a non-section home win.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-5) led 20-17 at the end of the first quarter and 34-26 at halftime. Waynesburg (2-6) shaved two points off the deficit in the third quarter and outscored the home team in the final eight minutes, 14-12.
The Rockets' Colt Fowler shared game-scoring honors with 21 points. Tahjere Jacobs added 18.
Chase Henkins scored 21 points for the Raiders.
Greensburg C.C. 61, Monessen 35 -- The Centurions scored 22 points in the third quarter to pull away from the visiting Greyhounds for a non-section home victory.
Brevan Williams scored a game-high 26 points for Greensburg C.C. (6-1). Christian McGowan finished with 15.
Kiantae Robinson led Monessen (4-5) with 18 points. Chas Mrlack added 10.
Hockey
Avonworth 5, Elizabeth Forward 4 -- Josh Perry scored a power play goal 8:10 into the third period for the deciding score for a PIHL Class B Division game.
The Antelopes (1-4-0-1) increased their lead to 4-1 when Zachary Nacey scored three minutes into the final period, but the Warriors responded with two goals within 3½ minutes.
Tayte Donovan turned Chase Glunt's pass into a goal at 3:58, and Garrett Kristen assisted on Joey Wach's goal about three minutes later to draw the Warriors (4-6-0-0) to a single goal.
Ben Ruskay assisted on Luke Napoli's goal with about 7½ remaining in the game, but Avonworth goalie John Seifarth was strong in the net to preserve the victory.
Two goals were scored before the first minute of the game elapsed with Johnathan Leischman scoring 13 seconds into the game and Sean Weber finding the back of the net 27 seconds later.
Nacey scored a power play goal and Perry found the back of the net for Avonworth in the second period.
Both Elizabeth Forward's Gabe Myers and Seifarth made 22 saves. The Antelopes were 2-of-9 on the power play, while the Warriors were scoreless on three opportunities.
