The Geibel Catholic girls golf team ended the regular season Friday afternoon with a 193-196 Section 1-AA victory over Southmoreland at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
The Lady Gators' Claire Konieczny was the medalist with 40. Caroline Konieczny shot 44. Kharisma Zylka (56) and Audra Holonich (53) closed out the scoring Geibel (8-2). Paige Karpiak's 60 was not used.
Amanda Sokol was the low golfer for the Lady Scots with 43. Kendall Yuhouse (46), Sophia Price (50), and Alexis Brooks (57) also scored for Southmoreland.
Boys soccer
Albert Gallatin 2, Ringgold 1, 2OT -- Cristian Steeber scored with less than two minutes remaining in the second overtime period to lift the Colonials to a win over the Rams.
Kevin Thompson scored the tying goal in the second half from a Kalen Steeber assist and assisted on the game-winning goal.
Jace Bowers was the winning goalie.
Girls soccer
Belle Vernon 13, Greensburg Salem 0 -- The Lady Leopards cruised to victory Saturday over the Lady Lions.
Belle Vernon improves to 4-1 in the section.
Jillian Butchki led the way for the Lady Leopards with four goals and three assists. Izzy Laurita netted a hat trick and assisted on another goal. Morgan Einodshofer finished with two goals and three assists.
Kataira Rhodes and Melayna Morgan both added a goal.
Victoria Rodriguez and Morgan combined for the shutout.
Bentworth 7, Beth-Center 0 -- Jasmine Manning and Reagan Schreiber combined to shut out the Lady Bulldogs on Saturday.
Reagan Schreiber also scored a pair of goals. Mallory Schreiber netted the hat trick, and Taylor Leonetti and MaKenzie Buttermore both scored a goal.
"We took a few minutes to get going, but we really found ourselves in the game," said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. "The entire squad played 40-plus minutes today. Using our depth is important because the attrition battle is really going to start kicking in for most teams. It was a big team effort today."
