Claire Konieczny finished with medalist honors Thursday after as the Geibel Catholic girls golf team opened the Section 1-AA schedule with a 196-237 victory at Pleasant Valley Golf Club over visiting Derry.
Claire Konieczny finished with a 1-over 36 for the Lady Gators (1-0, 1-0). Sarah Konieczny shot 44, Kharisma Zylka finished with 54, and Audra Holonich closed out the scoring with 57.
Bethany Dixon shot the low score for the Lady Trojans (0-1) with 49. Allie Chamberlain finished with 55. Cameron Smith (65) and Emily Ressler (68) also counted in the final score.
Boys golf
Mount Pleasant 235, Yough 322 — The Vikings were success at home with a Section 2-AA victory over the visiting Cougars at Norvelt Golf Club.
Ryan Karfelt was the low man for Mount Pleasant (2-0, 3-0) with a 7-over 43. Colin Hayes (44), Brenton George (46), Cole Surma (51), and Aydan Gross (51) rounded out the scoring for the Vikings. Cody Surma's 55 wasn't used.
Grant Johnston's 52 was the low score for Yough (0-1). Nick Gunther (61), Brianna Merdian (61), Ashton Oldham (72), and Jada Ford (76) closed the scoring for the Cougars.
Girls tennis
Southmoreland 5, Connellsville 0 -- The Lady Scots swept past Connellsville for a non-section road victory over the Lady Falcons.
Aly Derr, Elle Pawlikowsky and Beatrix Pawlikowsky won singles matches for the visitors. Julia Davis and Amelia Miller won first doubles, and Tyson Martin and Carlie Cunningham completed the sweep by taking second doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.