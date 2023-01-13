Geibel Catholic's once proud girls basketball program had hit rock bottom in recent years and not many expected anything to change much this season.
After all the Lady Gators had a combined record of 4-64 the past four years that included a 1-43 section mark.
Geibel did show a bit of improvement in Sara Larkin's first season as head coach with better fundamental play and two wins, which matched the total from the previous three years.
But no one, other than maybe the Lady Gators themselves, saw this coming in Larkin's second year at the helm.
Geibel stunned visiting Avella, 50-44, on Thursday night to even its overall record at 7-7 and improve to 2-2 in Section 2-A. The win was the Lady Gators' third in a row, something they hadn't accomplished since December of 2017 which was the last year they reached the postseason.
"The kids believe," Larkin said. "They all work hard and they play together as a team."
Amazing freshman Emma Larkin has been the main catalyst for the Lady Gators and she continued to show that during the win over the Lady Eagles (1-2, 6-7) who were pegged in the preseason as one of teams capable of putting an end to West Greene's six-year run of first-place finishes.
Larkin, the coach's daughter, poured in six 3-pointers on her way to a 45-point game, accounting for all but five of her team's offensive output.
It is believed Larkin's performance was the third-best in Lady Gators history behind Shelley Bortz (49 points) and Jamie Misiak (47).
Coach Larkin explained why Emma has taken off so quickly in her first year at the varsity level.
"First of all she has a really high basketball IQ," she said. "Emma's been playing a long time. She understands the game. She scores a lot but she's really an unselfish player. She makes the right plays. She pulls two or three kids (to her defensively) and knows where to dish it to. She knows how to get those open looks for us.
"I don't have to script anything for her. On defense, she knows where she's supposed to be but if she sees something she'll take advantage. I give her free reign defensively."
Coach Larkin also pointed out one key physical attribute her daughter possesses.
"Her speed, though, is absolutely her No. 1 asset in my opinion," she said. "Emma is quick defensively, she's quick offensively and she's just really hard to guard."
As the season and Emma Larkin have evolved, Geibel has gone from a team showing its no longer a pushover to one that is now a legitimate threat to make the WPIAL playoffs.
West Greene once again sits atop the standings at 4-0 with Monessen second at 3-1. The Lady Gators moved into sole possession of third place following the win over Avella which dropped into fourth. Mapletown (1-3) is fifth with Jefferson-Morgan (0-3) sixth. The top four teams qualify for the postseason.
"That's a tough team, a good team," coach Larkin said of Avella, which was led by Katie Dryer and Syd Strope with 13 and 10 points. "That was a well-coached, solid, disciplined team out there tonight. That's a good win for us."
The Lady Eagles led 10-9 after the first quarter but Geibel pulled ahead 22-21 by halftime, built a 33-28 advantage after three quarters and hung on from there.
The Lady Gators are well aware they're now in the playoff race.
"I'm very open and honest with them. I don't sugarcoat anything," coach Larkin said. "I made my expectations clear up front. I told them here's our goals for the year, here's how many wins we're targeting, in the playoff hunt here's what we're looking for.
"We do take it game by game but they know and understand the big picture. We've got to win on Tuesday against Jefferson-Morgan then we'll have three section wins through the first cycle and we're absolutely in it."
What makes Geibel's ascension this season even more amazing is its dependence on underclassmen.
"We're young," coach Larkin said. "I've got two seniors and no juniors. The rest are sophomores and freshmen.
"But they believe in each other, they support each other, they listen and they execute what I ask them to do. Whatever strategy I throw out there on any given night they go out there and do it. They're smart kids."
Maia Stevenson is one of the seniors who has played through the bad times and now is helping in the turnaround.
"Maia has stepped up for us this year," coach Larkin said. "She's our second-leading scorer and she rebounds like a beast. She's small but she defends the biggest kid on the court every game we play. At Mapletown she had to try to stop Krista Wilson and did a good job. She's not big but she plays big and has been huge for us.
"Maia also is starting to find her voice and be a vocal leader for us, which is what I've asked her to do this year."
Geibel's starting lineup also includes senior Amanda Hoffer and sophomores Giana Holonich and Ava Partridge. Key players off the bench are sophomore Lydia Geary and freshmen Jenna Buchheit and Isabella DiCenzo.
The players are enjoying their newfound success.
"It was such a great feeling to see their faces light up after this victory," coach Larkin said. "They were cheering for each other, hugging each other, the locker room was full of excitement and energy.
"It's a great feeling at Geibel right now."
