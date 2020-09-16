Caroline Konieczny's 4-over 40 led visiting Geibel Catholic Tuesday afternoon to a 178-225 Section 1-AA victory over Derry at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
Claire Konieczny shot 43 for the visiting Lady Gators. Audra Holonich (47) and Paige Karpiak (48) closed out the scoring for Geibel Catholic.
Ariella Eisworth was the low golfer for the Lady Trojans with 53.
Girls tennis
Mount Pleasant 4, Connellsville 1 -- The Lady Falcons' Sophia Solomon won first singles, but the visiting Lady Vikings won the rest of the matches for a non-section road victory.
Solomon needed a tiebreaker to defeat Mary Smithnosky, 8-8 (4).
Mount Pleasant's Hannah Brown beat Mariah Ulery, 8-1, at No. 2 singles. Ashley Marne defeated Regan Dally, 8-4. The Lady Vikings' Sophia Smithnosky and Olivia Stone defeated Aeriale Knopsider and Alyssa Silbaugh at No. 1 doubles, 8-1. Katie Hutter and Haylie Brunson completed the sweep in doubles with an 8-1 win over Hunter Johnson and Marek Deffibaugh, 8-1.
Girls cross country
Avella 15, Brownsville 50; Avella 15, California 50 -- The Lady Falcons' Jolene Quarzo cruised to a first-place finish, and California's Makayla Boda and Anna Georgagis placed second and third, but neither team had enough runners to score in a Section 3-AA meet held at Brownsville.
Quarzo covered her home course in 19:46. Boda crossed the finish line in 21:28 and Georgagis was third in 21:43.
Avella's Jaylene Mundroff was fourth in 22:16, with Brownsville's Ashton Reposky fifth in 23:50.
Boys cross country
Avella 26, California 30 -- The Eagles took three of the top five places for a Section 3-AA meet held at Brownsville.
Avella's Trevor Davies finished first in 18:21. The Trojans' Kolby Kent (18:38) and Kai Vanderlaan (19:21) followed.
The Eagles' Westley Burchianti placed fourth in 19:29, five seconds ahead of his brother Colton.
The Trojans' Jay Danek was sixth with a time of 19:47 and Steven Gwyn placed eighth in 20:27. Andrew Perotti finished the scoring runs for California in 20th place with a time of 37:04.
