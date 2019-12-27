Geibel Catholic’s Lauren Tomasko and Shannon Watkins are two of the Elite Six players headlining the Herald-Standard All-Area Volleyball Team, and the Lady Gators’ Rick Watkins is the Coach of the Year.
Rick and Shannon are father and daughter, and those two along with Tomasko helped lead the way as Geibel won a section championship, advanced to the WPIAL semifinals and qualified for the PIAA tournament.
Frazier also rang up another section title under coach Mandy Hartman and Carmichaels tied the Lady Gators for first place under first-year coach Julianne Speeney. Both teams won one playoff game. Hartman and Speeney are Coach of the Year runners-up.
Also chosen to the Elite Six are Frazier’s Skye Eicher, despite missing time with an injury, Carmichaels’ Taylor Christopher, Laurel Highlands’ Maddie Wheeler and Elizabeth Forward’s Leah Fournier.
Twelve local teams qualified for the postseason along with Geibel, Frazier and Carmichaels. They were Laurel Highlands, Connellsville, Albert Gallatin, Elizabeth Forward, Waynesburg Central, Southmoreland, Beth-Center, Jefferson-Morgan and California.
The Lady Warriors were the only other team to win a playoff match.
First Team members of the All-Area Team are Maggie Means of Connellsville, Kaitlin Fournier of Elizabeth Forward, Logan Hartman of Frazier, Abby Fisher of Waynesburg, Abbey Fordyce and Sydney Kuis of Carmichaels and Kennedi Stockey of Geibel.
Second Team members are Emily Buwawa of Laurel Highlands, Caitlyn Dugan of Jefferson-Morgan, Noel Hunter of Beth-Center, Sarah Pisula and Erika Sherbondy of Southmoreland, Ella Menear of Mapletown, Sierra Twigg of Frazier and Tayla Pascoe of California.
The complete team is listed below:
Elite Six
Taylor Chirstopher, Sr., Carmichaels; Skye Eicher, Sr., Frazier; Leah Fournier, Sr., Elizabeth Forward; Lauren Tomasko, Sr., Geibel Catholic; Shannon Watkins, Jr., Geibel Catholic; Maddie Wheeler, Sr., Laurel Highlands.
First Team
Abby Fisher, Sr., Waynesburg Central; Abbey Fordyce, Sr., Carmichaels; Kaitlin Fournier, Jr., Elizabeth Forward; Logan Hartman, Sr., Frazier; Sydney Kuis, Jr., Carmichaels; Maggie Means, Sr., Connellsville; Kennedi Stockey, Jr., Geibel Catholic.
Second Team
Emily Buwawa, Sr., Laurel Highlands; Caitlyn Dugan, Sr., Jefferson-Morgan; Noel Hunter, Jr., Beth-Center; Ella Menear, Fr., Mapletown; Tayla Pascoe, Soph., California; Erika Sherbondy, Sr., Southmoreland; Sarah Pisula, Sr., Southmoreland; Sierra Twigg, Sr., Frazier.
Third Team
Lauren Bubarth, Sr., Connellsville; Peyton Foringer, Sr., Waynesburg Central; Alison Humbertson, Jr., Laurel Highlands; Emma Robinson, Jr., Waynesburg Central; Kaelyn Shaporka, Jr., Frazier; Mia Vuick, Sr., Elizabeth Forward.
Honorable Mention
Albert Gallatin: Paige Bogozi, Elizabeth Murtha, Odessa Hillard, Noelle Hall.
Belle Vernon: Allie Brooks, Sarah Bury, Baileigh Horan.
Beth-Center: Jen Zelenkick, Sarah Hess, Melissa Minerd.
Brownsville: Sai Waqanivalu, Emma Seto, Kailyn Martin, Ciara Williams.
California: Marlee Renner, Ca’Mari Walden, Gianna Grillo, Ashley Gush.
Carmichaels: Alie McGee, Emma Hyatt, Nicole Ludrosky.
Charleroi: Emma Valla, Faith Martin.
Connellsville: Hillary Claycomb, Christine Stoufer.
Frazier: Alexis Lovis, Gabrielle Alekson, Mackenzie Kelly, Katelyn Barch.
Geibel Catholic: Becca Perkins, Hannah Geary.
Jefferson-Morgan: Autumn Gustovich, Madison Wright, Haley Guty, Abby Ankrom, Payton Wright.
Laurel Highlands: Bella Buwawa.
Ringgold: Alyssa Pagliei, Alexis Sage, Kaiden Bubash, Zoey Mundorff.
Southmoreland: Abby Fullem, Faith Miller, Courtney Myers.
Uniontown: Mya Murray, Jada McCargo.
Waynesburg Central: Bailey Pauley, Cayla Rush.
West Greene: Jersey Wise, Kylie Simms, Paige Taylor, Elizabeth Brudnock.
