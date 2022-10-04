Konieczny wins WPIAL silver

Submitted photo

Geibel Catholic’s Claire Konieczny (right) won the silver medal and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner won bronze Tuesday in the WPIAL Girls Class AA Individual Golf Championship at Valley Brook Country Club.

 Submitted photo

Geibel Catholic’s Claire Konieczny had an opportunity for gold, but the senior was unable to make the most of a rough start by Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger in the WPIAL Girls Class AA Individual Golf Championship final round at Valley Brook Country Club.

