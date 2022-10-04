Geibel Catholic’s Claire Konieczny had an opportunity for gold, but the senior was unable to make the most of a rough start by Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger in the WPIAL Girls Class AA Individual Golf Championship final round at Valley Brook Country Club.
Konieczny was able to shave one stroke off her four-stroke deficit heading into the final round, while Bulger righted the ship for her fourth WPIAL title.
Konieczny shot 84 in both rounds. Bulger shot 85 in the final round and 80 in last week’s opening round.
Konieczny went out in 44 to Bulger’s 45. Both played the back in 40.
“I knew she was having an off day. I’m assuming (she had the brief lead) on the back,” said Konieczny. “The front nine was pretty rough. I hit a lot of bunkers.
Konieczny managed to get her game rolling on the back.
“I was even through No. 14. I was slowly getting my confidence back. Then, on No. 16, a par 3, I was on the lip of the bunker. I was buried with an uphill lie. I had a big number, a six,” said Konieczny.
Konieczny entered the final round in second place by four strokes.
“I was feeling pretty good. It’s tough to make up the lost strokes in the last round. It wasn’t unachievable,” said Konieczny.
Konieczny said she was comfortable on the greens.
“My putting was surprisingly good,” said Konieczny. “I only had one one-putt for par. It got me going on No. 12.
“I only had one three-putt. I was happy, at least, my putting went well.”
Konieczny realized after the match this was her last WPIAL championship.
“That part just hit me now. It makes me sad,” said the senior.
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner was alone in third place with a two-round total of 169.
Eden Christian’s Pearl Lundgren (181), Freeport’s Lillie Snow (187), Shady Side Academy’s Neely Nicholson (188) and Delaney Mulderig (201), Deer Lakes’ Anna Yourish (199), and Central Valley’s Kennedy Norton (204) also qualified for the state championship.
Beth-Center’s Gianna Peterson lost a playoff for the final berth after finishing with a two-round total of 204.
Mount Pleasant’s Allison Tepper was 14th with 217. Waynesburg Central’s Avery Davis was 15th with 222.
South Fayette Marissa Malosh successfully defended her Class AAA title. Elizabeth Forward freshman Mya Morgan finished with a two-round total of 168 for seventh place and a berth into the state final.
