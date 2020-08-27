Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.