Caroline Konieczny took medalist honors with a 5-over 41 and sister Claire Konieczny followed with a 44 as Geibel Catholic opened girls golf play with a Section 1-AA win over Derry, 193-222, at Latrobe Elks G.C. Thursday.
The Lady Gators' Kharisma Zylka tied Derry's Gianna Copelli for the third-best score on the day with a 48.
Rounding out the scoring for Geibel was Paige Karpiak with a 60. Audra Holonich's 62 wasn't used.
Bethany Dixson shot 53 for the Lady Trojans and was followed by Gracie Moreheid (60) and Airella Eisworth (61) with Allie Chamberlain's 70 not used.
