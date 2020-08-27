Caroline Konieczny took medalist honors with a 5-over 41 and sister Claire Konieczny followed with a 44 as Geibel Catholic opened girls golf play with a Section 1-AA win over Derry, 193-222, at Latrobe Elks G.C. Thursday.
The Lady Gators' Kharisma Zylka tied Derry's Gianna Copelli for the third-best score on the day with a 48.
Rounding out the scoring for Geibel was Paige Karpiak with a 60. Audra Holonich's 62 wasn't used.
Bethany Dixson shot 53 for the Lady Trojans and was followed by Gracie Moreheid (60) and Airella Eisworth (61) with Allie Chamberlain's 70 not used.
Boys golf
Derry 208, Southmoreland 220 -- Hunter Jurica was the medalist with 2-over 36 Friday afternoon to lead the Trojans to a Section 2-AA victory over the Scotties at Pleasant Valley Golf Club. Ryan Bushey (40), Bryce Bauer (46), Ashton Beighley (41), and Nick Thomas (45) rounded out for the scoring for Derry (2-0, 2-0).
Ben Sipple was the low man for the Scotties (0-2, 0-2) with a 5-over 39. Ben Zimmerman (41), Austin Goehring (46), Max Sokol (48), and Tyler Rollinson (46) also counted in the final score for Southmoreland.
Mount Pleasant 199, Southmoreland 216 -- The Vikings' Carson Kirshner was the medalist with 37 for a Section 2-AA opening victory at Pleasant Valley Golf Club Thursday over the Scotties.
Collin Hayes and Brenton George both shot 40, and Dylan Pawlak and Ben Fisher both carded 41 for Mount Pleasant.
Ben Zimmerman was the low man for the Scotties with 36. Clay Sipple shot a 38, Max Sokol had 45, Austin Goehring finished with 48 and Vinny Ledbetter closed th scoring with 49.
