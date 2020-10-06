Though by the slimmest of margins, Geibel Catholic placed second in the WPIAL Girls Class AA Team Golf Championship Monday at Connoquennessing Country Club.
The Lady Gators shot a team total of 419, just one stroke lower than Central Valley.
Greensburg Central Catholic once again won the WPIAL title, finishing with a team total of 320.
Claire Konieczny led the way for the Lady Gators with 87. Caroline Konieczny carded 94. Kharisma Zylka (110) and Audra Holonich (128) closed out the scoring rounds for Geibel Catholic. Paige Karpiak’s 146 was not used in the final tally.
Coach Brian Konieczny was proud of way the Lady Gators played, considering the program is in just its second year of competition.
“We hung in there. I actually felt they were fairly confident,” said Konieczny. “The greens were small and fast, and it didn’t help it was cold and a little dewy when we started.
“It wasn’t easy for sure.”
Though, Konieczny admitted the Lady Gators did have some trepidations as they prepared for the district final.
“Were they scared, anxious, nervous? All of it,” said Konieczny.
After playing the Lady Centurions twice in section play, Konieczny knew the defending champions would be tough to beat.
“I figured we were playing for second. That was our goal at the beginning of the season, to be second in the section and second in the WPIAL,” said Konieczny. “We did what we wanted to do.”
The Lady Gators opened on the tougher back nine, but Konieczny was pleased how the girls lowered their scores on the front nine.
“I lectured the girls, it could come down to strokes,” explained Konieczny. “Our scores were much higher than they normally were. We started on the back nine. That didn’t help.
“TheY showed some character to come back and play better on the front.”
Konieczny said he received a compliment from one of the committee members for the finish of his second-year squad.
“You guys are doing good for 100 kids in the school. You scratched your way up,” recounted Konieczny.
So, the quintet of golfers added another WPIAL banner finish to the school.
“I don’t think they realize it yet,” Konieczny said of the accomplishment.
Meghan Zambruno led Greensburg C.C. with the medalist round of 77. Her twin sister Ella finished with 79. Izabela Aigner shot 80, and Angelika Dewicki closed out the scoring with 84.
Elizabeth Forward placed fifth with 463. Meagan Lewonas was the low Lady Warrior with 94. Sarah Gossman (103), Alexa Kelley (138), and Rylie Kuhn (128) also scored for Elizabeth Forward.
Peters Township won the Class AAA team title with 341. South Fayette placed second with 353.
Delaney Kern led Peters Township with 77.
