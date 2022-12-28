The Geibel Catholic girls rallied in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to slip past host Bentworth, 30-29, in the opening night of the Bentworth Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Bearcats (3-6) led 4-2 at the end of the first quarter. Geibel came back for a 15-11 halftime lead.
Bentworth regained the lead after the third quarter, 27-22. The Lady Gators (4-4) secured the victory by outscoring the home team in the final eight minutes, 8-2.
Emma Larkin led Geibel with a game-high 17 points. Lydia Geary added seven points.
Grace Skerbetz scored 11 points for the Lady Bearcats. Amber Sallee finished with eight points.
Ringgold 36, Propel Montour 19 -- The Lady Rams won each quarter for a victory in the opening day of the Bentworth Holiday Tournament.
Ringgold (1-7) held quarter leads of 10-5, 17-8 and 27-15.
Alexa Schwab paced the Lady Rams with 13 points. Zoey Mundorff finished with 11 points.
Kahrijah Washington scored seven points and Brooklyn Sikes finished with six for Propel Montour.
Waynesburg Central 53, Jefferson-Morgan 11 -- The Lady Raiders' Josie Horne outscored the Lady Rockets by herself to advance to the title game of the King Coal Lions Club Christmas Tournament at Carmichaels.
Horne led the way for Waynesburg (7-1) with 13 points. Kaley Rohanna scored 10 points and Addison Blair added eight. Payton Cowell pulled down 10 rebounds.
Ava Wood scored five points for Jefferson-Morgan (0-8).
Mount Pleasant 50, Brownsville 28 -- Tiffany Zelmore poured in 36 points to lead the host Lady Vikings to a win in the Mount Pleasant Holiday Tournament.
Mount Pleasant (7-2) led 13-4 after the first quarter and 30-15 at halftime. The Lady Vikings held a 20-13 advantage in the final 16 minutes.
Skylar Gates paced the Lady Falcons (5-4) with 13 points. Ava Clark added 11.
Mapletown 48, Turkeyfoot Valley 45 -- Krista Wilson had 17 points, six rebounds and three steals as the host Lady Maples held off the Lady Rams in the Mapletown Christmas Classic.
Bailey Rafferty contributed a team-high 18 points along with four assists and two steals for Mapletown (3-5) which also got 18 rebounds and seven assists from Isabella Garnek.
The Lady Maples led 15-11 after the first quarter and 29-20 at halftime. Turkeyfoot (3-4) cut the gap to 40-35 at the end of three but Mapletown hung on for the victory.
Ava Hair scored a game-high 26 points with six 3-pointers for the Lady Rams.
Boys basketball
Southmoreland 59, California 31 -- The Scotties had three players in double figures for a win against the Trojans in the cfs Holiday Tournament hosted by Charleroi.
Ty Keffer scored a game-high 20 points for Southmoreland (6-1). Elijah Myers finished with 16 points and Ronnie Collins added 10.
Dom Martini led California (3-4) with seven points.
Southmoreland led 23-8 after the first quarter and 45-22 at halftime.
Ringgold 70, East Allegheny 65 -- The Rams fended off the Wildcats for a victory in the cfs Holiday Tournament.
Daryl Tolliver paced Ringgold (1-7) with a game-high 23 points. Jake Pehowic finished with 17 points and Lorenzo Glasser added 16.
Brennan Ruttledge (17), Troy Anderson (14), and Ethan Anderson (13) all scored in double figures for East Allegheny (1-4).
Charleroi 51, Frazier 45 -- The host Cougars held off the Commodores for a win in the cfs Holiday Tournament.
Ben Shields led Charleroi (3-4) with 16 points and Jacob Chambers added 10.
Brennan Stewart scored a game-high 18 points for Frazier (1-7). Keyshaun Thompson finished with 12 points.
Carmichaels 79, Beth-Center 56 -- The host Mikes defeated the Bulldogs in the opening day of the King Coal Lions Club Christmas Tournament.
Carmichaels (6-3) led 22-9, 37-22 and 60-38 at the quarter breaks.
Dom Colarusso led the way for the Mikes with a game-high 29 points. Aydan Adamson scored 19 points and Alec Anderson added 13.
Brody Tharp paced Beth-Center (1-7) with 20 points. Dom Revi and Jason Zellie both scored 10.
South Allegheny 66, Elizabeth Forward 43 -- The host Gladiators pulled away in the third quarter for a victory against the Warriors in their holiday tournament.
South Allegheny (9-0) led 29-20 at halftime and then pulled away with a 20-8 third quarter.
Andrew Cook paced Elizabeth Forward (4-7) with 14 points. Cy Herchelroath added 11.
Bryce Epps scored a game-high 27 points for the Gladiators. Michael Michalski finished with 13 points.
The Warriors opened the tournament Monday night with a 56-51 victory over Seton-La Salle.
Isaiah Turner scored a game-high 18 points for Elizabeth Forward. Herchelroath added 16 points.
Matt Lonergan finished with 12 points and Nick Sikorski, Hayden Merchant and Patrick Weldon all scored 10 for the Rebels (1-7).
Conemaugh Twp. 68, Geibel Catholic 57 -- The Gators fell in the opening game of the Berlin Brothersvalley Christmas Tournament.
