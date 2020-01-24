Monessen rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to edge Avella in overtime, 54-51, and avenge an earlier loss this year to the Lady Eagles on Thursday in Section 2-A play at Avella High School.
Avella (5-2, 11-5) defeated the Lady Greyhounds, 54-36, on Dec. 19 at Monessen. The Lady Eagles’ other setback came to section-leading West Greene (9-0, 17-0). Avella closes the regular season at the Lady Pioneers on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. The Lady Greyhounds (6-3, 12-5) have already played West Greene twice.
Monessen outscored the Lady Eagles, 11-8, in the overtime session. Avella had a 17-8 lead after the first, and after both scored eight in the second period, the Lady Eagles had a 25-16 halftime advantage.
The Lady Greyhounds tied the game at 30 heading into the fourth after a 14-5 advantage in the third. Both scored 13 in the final regulation period.
Monessen’s Kendelle Weston scored a game-high 20 points, and teammate Qitarah Hardison extended her streak of game’s with double-double to 11 after scored 17 points and pulling down 18 rebounds.
Avella’s Jordan Rush had 14 points and Brianna Jenkins added 12 for the home team.
