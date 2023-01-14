The Monessen girls broke the game open in the fourth quarter for a 55-33 victory against the host team in the first game of the MVI MLK Shootout at California.
Lady Greyhounds defeat host California, 55-33
- By the Herald-Standard
Saturday, January 14, 2023 2:25 AM
The Monessen girls broke the game open in the fourth quarter for a 55-33 victory against the host team in the first game of the MVI MLK Shootout at California.
The Lady Greyhounds (6-4) led 14-5 after the first half and 23-15 at halftime. The visitors edged out to a 34-24 lead after the third quarter, and then outscored the Lady Trojans in the fourth quarter, 21-9.
Sidney Campbell scored a game-high 15 points for Monessen. Madison Johnson finished with 14 points and Hailey Johnson added 10.
Rakiyah Porter scored 14 points for California (0-4, 0-14).
Avella 61, Jefferson-Morgan 27 — The Lady Eagles rebounded from their loss at Geibel Catholic Thursday night with a Section 2-A road win.
Avella (2-2, 7-7) led 12-3 after the first quarter and 33-13 at halftime.
Katie Dryer paced the Lady Eagles with 20 points. Hanna Brownlee added 18.
Kayla Larkin led the Lady Rockets (0-4, 0-14) with 12 points.
