Systematically, they have worked their way up the standings these past few years.
The Monessen Lady Greyhounds basketball team has advanced from a last-place team, to competitive, to challenger, to contender, and now favorite?
That may be a bit premature. But it is not an unrealistic expectation in 2022-2023.
Truly, if Monessen’s juniors and freshmen come together through the first month of the season, the Lady Greyhounds are the team to beat in Section 2-A or at the very least one of the teams to beat.
Monessen finished second behind West Greene last season, advanced to the WPIAL playoffs a third straight season and won its first post-season game under Coach Janine Vertacnik.
Has the time come for the Monessen girls’ basketball team?
“It might be,” Vertacnik said. “We have a lot of work to do but we’re capable of winning the section. We will have to battle and mature. For the first time, the section is up for grabs and I expect us to contend for the championship.”
Vertacnik is a tireless worker and has helped develop players in her time at Monessen.
Her roster has just one senior. The Lady Greyhounds also have five juniors and four freshmen.
The junior class includes Hailey Johnson (5-8), a tough rebounder and a team leader; guard Sidney Campbell (5-5), Avanti Stitch (5-10), Myasia Majors (5-8) and Harmony Wynn (5-8).
Monessen freshman class is led by point guard Madison Johnson (5-5), and three players with good size in Na Jaziah Carter (5-8), Svetlana Vining (5-8), and Tiayas Newton (5-9).
Those four were part of an outstanding middle school team in the spring and provide promise for the Lady Greyhounds.
While there is talent at hand for Monessen, it will have to overcome the loss of Mercedes Majors, its top scorer, leader and one of the WPIAL’s best Class A players a year ago.
Vertacnik is hoping there is strength in numbers with her four freshmen.
“They need to understand this is varsity basketball now,” Vertacnik said. “The game will be faster and much more intense. They are learning how we practice and how to practice with focus and intensity. Right now, they’re a little giddy.
“But they are talented and they are getting better at practice every day. Our juniors must provide leadership and they will. Hailey Johnson is a good rebounder and leader. Sid, you can see, has matured as a player and into a leadership role. She is a key for us in ball handling and it looks like she accepts that role.”
Monessen will compete in Section 2-A with Avella, Geibel Catholic, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown and perennial section champion and WPIAL contender West Greene.
The Lady Greyhounds opened the season with home victories over Derry Area, 39-24, and Charleroi, 55-41, in the Major Corley Memorial Tip Off Tournament.
Some of Monessen’s more interesting non-section games include hosting Greensburg Central Catholic (Dec. 8), then three consecutive road games at Chartiers-Houston (Dec. 12), Uniontown (Dec. 14) and Union (Dec.17) and at Charleroi (Feb. 13).
The Lady Greyhounds host Avella (Feb. 9) in what could be an important section finale.
Monessen defeated Riverview, 51-16, in the opening round of the WPIAL playoffs before losing to Aquinas Academy in the quarterfinals and being defeated by Elk County Catholic in the PIAA tournament.
“This is exciting for everybody,” Vertacnik said. “They understand the opportunity we have and the situation we are in. We are all looking forward to the season and the opportunity we have.
“It’s our time. The girls are working hard. We have a challenging opening month before we get into section play. We had a tough time finding some games and I felt we should go to Union, which we know is outstanding, and play them on the road. It will be a great experience. We’re playing them on Saturday afternoon and that long trip won’t impact their school time.
“Come January, we should be ready for section play. We must stay healthy. We can play various combinations. We need to find a way to score but I’m excited about these girls and our team.”
The last time Monessen won a section championship was 2012 and the last time the Lady Greyhounds advanced to the WPIAL semifinals was 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.