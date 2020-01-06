MONESSEN -- Leading by 18 points after three quarters, the Monessen girls held off a valiant comeback effort by California for a 43-37 Section 2-A victory Monday night.
“We are happy to get the win, especially being down a player,” said Monessen coach Janine Vertacnik. “It affected our rotation and with us only going six deep tonight, I think we got tired as we got farther along in the game.
“However, I am happy with how we played defensively. We are getting better at the line and are maturing.”
“We wanted to press the whole game, but could not get into it in the first half because we couldn’t make shots or free throws,” said California coach Chris Niemiec. “When we did turn them over in the first half, we gave it right back.
“We beat them here last year with 10 seconds to go and they did what they had to tonight to win.”
Kendelle Weston took control of the game for Monessen (2-2, 7-3) in the first quarter as she scored nine of her team-high 17 points in the opening frame and the hosts led heading into the second quarter, 11-7.
“Kendelle is learning to react instead of thinking,” Vertacnik said. “She is playing basketball instead of having to be told what to do.”
Monessen held California (2-3, 5-6) without a point in the second quarter as the Lady Greyhounds took a 20-7 lead into halftime.
A big difference in the first half was at the free throw line with the Lady Greyhounds making 7-of-12 attempts, while the Lady Trojans made only made 1-of-9.
Monessen outscored California in the third quarter, 13-8, to take a 33-15 lead into the final eight minutes, but the Lady Trojans woke up offensively in the final quarter and it allowed them to go into their press.
California forced 14 Monessen turnovers in the fourth quarter and limited the Lady Greyhounds to one basket.
“We made shots and it allowed us to put pressure on them,” said Niemiec. “It just happened a little too late.”
Qitarah Hardison finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds to record another double-double for Monessen. Mercedes Majors also hit double figures with 10 points.
“This is three double-doubles in a row for Q,” Vertacnik said of Hardison. “She has a sense of urgency as she has never been to the playoffs and this is her senior year.
“She wants it bad and is willing the team.”
Ca'Mari Walden scored 11 of her team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter for California.
Monessen, who was 1-9 at the same point a year ago, turned the ball over 28 times in the game, while California gave it away 22 times.
After starting 1-of-9 from the fould line, the Lady Trojans finished 13-of-28 for the game. Monessen was 16-of-30.
Both teams return to action against Frazier with Monessen on the road against the Lady Commodores in non-section action Wednesday, while California heads there Thursday for a section game.
