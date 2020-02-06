Monessen defeated host Mapletown, 49-18, to give Lady Greyhounds coach Janine Vertacnik her 300th career win in Section 2-A girls basketball action Thursday night.
Vertacnik is in her second season at Monessen and after falling short of reaching the postseason last year with a loss in their final section game, the Lady Greyhounds busted the door down this year and wrapped up a least a tie for third place.
Kendelle Weston paced Monessen (7-4, 13-7) with 24 points and Qitarah Hardison contributed nine points and 18 rebounds.
Taylor Dusenberry, who missed most of the season recovering from a knee injury, led the Lady Maples (2-10, 3-17) with eight points.
Vertacnik took over a Monessen team that was coming off a 3-18 season last year and has guided it to a 20-22 record since then.
