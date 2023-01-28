CONNELLSVILLE TWP. -- Monessen's surge late in the second quarter carried the visiting Lady Greyhounds to a key 57-22 Section 2-A victory against Geibel Catholic.
The victory, coupled with Avella's win against West Greene, thrust Monessen (5-1, 11-4) back into the hunt for the section title.
"We control our own destiny. If we win out, we win the section," said Monessen coach Janine Vertacnik. "We have four games left with Avella and West Greene at home."
Geibel slips to 3-3 in the section and 9-9 overall. The Lady Gators also have their playoff future in their hands.
"We have to win games we should win, plain and simple," said Geibel Catholic coach Sara Larkin.
Sparked by Na'Jaziah Carter's 3-point shooting, Monessen's late first half run gave the visitors a 30-14 halftime lead.
"Na'Jaziah came alive and hit those threes," said Vertacnik.
Carter, a freshman, finished with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Hailey Johnson scored 15 points and Madison Johnson added 12.
"Basketball is a game of runs. I felt it was no big deal. If we get one, we'll be even at halftime," said Geibel Catholic coach Sara Larkin.
Monessen kept pulling away in the second half, leading 46-22 heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Greyhounds outscored the home team in the final eight minutes, 11-0.
"Boards killed us. We could not get a rebound. That was the difference in the game," said Sara Larkin. "You can't give them six chances, especially that many times."
Monessen's defense harassed the Lady Gators, giving freshman Emma Larkin few 3-point opportunites and making her work on drives through the lane. Larkin finished with a game-high 16 points.
"We try to wear her down. We played a zone with help defense. If she beats one player, we have another to help," explained Vertacnik. "We will not let one kid beat us."
