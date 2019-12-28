The Monessen girls opened the Cal U Holiday Hoopfest Saturday with a 50-35 victory over Propel Andrew Street.
The Lady Greyhounds (5-3) led throughout the game, opening an early 13-4 advantage in the first quarter that grew to 28-16 at halftime.
Monessen's Qitarah Hardison scored a game-high 21 points.
Keeley Brockington led Propel Andrew Street with 18 points.
