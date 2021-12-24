The Monessen girls scored all the points they needed in the middle two quarters Thursday night for a 38-23 non-section victory at East Allegheny.
The Lady Greyhounds (3-1) led 5-3 after the first quarter and then outscored the Lady Gladiators over the next 16 minutes, 27-15.
Mercedes Majors scored a game-high 19 points for Monessen. Casmere Marshall finished with 14 points for East Allegheny (2-4).
Mount Pleasant 61, Laurel Highlands 48 -- The Lady Vikings built a 31-10 halftime lead and cruised for a non-section road win at Laurel Highlands.
Tiffany Zelmore scored 33 points for Mount Pleasant (3-2). Carly Smith and Hannah Gesinski both scored six points.
Aareanna Griffith shared game-scoring honors for Laurel Highlands (0-7) with 33 points. Alessandra Peccon finished with four points.
Kiski Area 57, Connellsville 33 -- Abigail Johns led the Lady Cavaliers with 31 points for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Kiski Area improves to 2-3 overall, while Connellsville slips to 0-6.
Elizabeth Forward 64, West Mifflin 51 -- Haven Briggs and Brooke Markland shared game-scoring honors to lead the Lady Warriors to a Section 3-AAAA victory over the Lady Titans.
Briggs and Markland both scored 20 points for Elizabeth Forward (1-0, 4-1).
West Mifflin slips to 0-2 in the section and 1-6 overall.
Boys basketball
Mapletown 60, Hundred (W.Va.) 34 -- The Maples led 19-12 after the first quarter and steadily pulled away for a non-section home victory.
Mapletown (3-2) led 35-18 at halftime and 55-23 after three quarters.
Landan Stevenson scored a game-high 24 points for the Maples. Max Vanata added 10.
Brayden Bartug finished with 11 points for Hundred.
Kiski Area 72, Connellsville 39 -- The Cavaliers led 35-21 at halftime and then pulled away with a 22-7 advantage in the third quarter for a non-section win over the visiting Falcons.
Jason Flemm led Kiski (6-1) with 18 points. Lebryn Smith and Logan Johnson both scored 12 points, and Isaiah Gonzalez added 10.
Anthony Piasecki scored eight points for Connellsville (2-5).
Southmoreland 68, East Allegheny 58 -- Ty Keffer and Isaac Trout both topped 20 points to lead the Scotties to a non-section win.
Keffer finished with 26 points and Trout scored 22 for Southmoreland (2-2). Mike Smith shared game-scoring honors for the Wildcats (2-4) with 26 points.
