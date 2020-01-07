McGuffey led throughout the Section 3-AAA game Monday night as the Lady Highlanders returned home from Beth-Center with a 56-34 victory.
McGuffey (1-4, 5-6) led 11-9, 28-17 and 38-32 at the quarter breaks, and then put the game away with an 18-2 fourth quarter.
Kiera Nicolella led McGuffey with a game-high 23 points. Claire Redd finished with 12 and Abby Donnelly added 10.
Anna Sloan led the Lady Bulldogs (2-2, 6-3) with 12 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.