Thomas Jefferson dominated the fourth quarter to earn a 47-38 victory over visiting Albert Gallatin in a WPIAL Class 5A first-round girls basketball playoff game Thursday night.
Maddy Trainer scored a game-high 22 points for the fourth-seeded Lady Jaguars (12-9), who beat Section 3 foe AG for the third time this season. Delaney Concannon had nine points, all in the first half, and Laekyn Flinn added eight points.
Thomas Jefferson will host fifth-seeded Woodland Hills in the quarterfinals on Monday at 6 p.m.
The Lady Jaguars led 9-5 after the first quarter and 23-16 at halftime.
The 13th-seeded Lady Colonials (14-7) out-scored the hosts 12-4 in the third quarter to take a 28-27 lead.
Thomas Jefferson surged in front and pulled away with a 20-10 edge in the final quarter. The Lady Jaguars made all three of the 3-pointers in the final frame with two coming from Flinn and one by Trainer.
Olivia Miller led Albert Gallatin with 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Liz Murtha followed with eight points and Bryn Bezjak, one of the WPIAL's leading scorers, was limited to seven points with one 3-pointer.
Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Colonials were Courtlyn Turner (4) and Gianna Michaux (2).
Clairton 54, Mapletown 22 -- The 12th-seeded Lady Maples hung tough with host Clairton for one quarter before the Lady Bears took control in the second and pulled away for a WPIAL Class A first-round playoff win.
Evanti Gibson scored a game-high 18 points for fifth-seeded Clairton (12-3), which travels to fourth-seeded Aquinas for a quarterfinal game Monday at 6 p.m.
Jerzee Sutton (12) and Keneiah Ogletree (10) also hit double digits for the Lady Bears.
Mapletown trailed by just three, 12-9, after the opening period. Clairton rolled to a 28-12 halftime lead and used a 19-5 advantage in the third quarter to put the game away.
Taylor Dusenberry led the Lady Maples (6-6) with 15 points.
Aquinas Academy 44, Jefferson-Morgan 15 -- The fourth-seeded Lady Crusaders out-scored visiting Jefferson-Morgan 17-0 in the first quarter and went on to earn a WPIAL Class A first-round win.
Aquinas Academy (13-5) was led by Bella Hite's 13 points.
Anna Uvegas paced the 13th-seeded Lady Rockets (3-12) with six points.
Boys basketball
Beaver Falls 61, Charleroi 47 -- A balanced scoring attack gave Beaver Falls a a WPIAL Class AA playoff victory over Charleroi.
Michael Conley Jr., was the lone scorer in double figures for Beaver Falls (10-10), which had most of its players scoring 8 or 9 points.
Will Wagner scored a game-high 21 points and Zach Usher tossed in 19 points.
North Catholic 73, Mount Pleasant 47 -- The fifth-seeded Trojans methodically extended its lead in a WPIAL Class AAAA first-round playoff win over visiting Mount Pleasant.
North Catholic (16-4) led 15-11, 31-21 and 52-31 at the quarter breaks.
Andrew Ammerman scored 30 points and was one of four Trojans to reach double figures. Connor Maddalon followed with 16 points, Matt Gregor had 13 points and Isaiah Jackson added 10 points.
The 12th-seeded Vikings (9-9) were led by Nathan Kubasky and Jonas King who tallied 15 and 14 points, respectively. Jacob Bungard chipped in with 10 points.
Deer Lakes 53, Elizabeth Forward 21 -- The Warriors were the higher seeded team but had to play on the road and fell at No. 10 Deer Lakes in a WPIAL Class AAAA first-round playoff game.
The Lancers (10-3) used a stellar defensive effort to advance to Monday's quarterfinals at second-seeded Lincoln Park at 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes led 10-6 after the first period, 28-10 at halftime and 44-13 after three periods.
Bryce Robson tossed in 22 points for the Lancers who also got 12 points from Lucas Tiglio and 11 points from Armend Karpuzi.
Matt Daniels and Vernon Settles each scored six points for Elizabeth Forward (8-5).
