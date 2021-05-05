The Belle Vernon girls made program history Tuesday afternoon with the Lady Leopards advancing to the WPIAL Class AAA Team Track Championship for the first time.
Belle Vernon defeated Beaver, 91-59, host Baldwin, 85-65, and Armstrong, 79½-70½, for a berth into the WPIAL team championship on Wednesday, May 12, at West Mifflin.
The performances of Grace Henderson, Viva Kreis, Gianna Anderson and Francesca Scaramucci, among others, provided key points, notably in the tight win against Armstrong.
Henderson was the top finisher in the 1,600 (5.17.90), leading a sweep of all three places against Armstrong. Henderson (12:02.59) and Kreis (12:54.32) finished 1-2 in the 3,200. Henderson also won the 800 in 2:28.32 and teammate Tessa Rodriguez wasn't far behind with a time of 2:29.69.
"Tessa ran a personal best in the 800. She beat the Baldwin girl down the front stretch," said Belle Vernon coach Chris Stasicha. "Viva was a solid second or third.
"Our distance was superior to all three of them."
Henderson finished second overall to Beaver in the high jump, losing a jump-off at 5-3.
Anderson finished first overall in the long jump (16-4) and triple jump (35-7½). Scaramucci was second to Anderson, by an inch, in the long jump, and was third overall in the triple jump.
The triple jump had added intrigue with the two Lady Leopards jumping off against each other.
"Our jumps carried us today. Grace was second overall in the high jump, and Gianna and Francesca went 1-2 in the long jump," said Stasicha. "Francesca beat Gianna's school record in the triple jump and Gianna beat hers in the next jump."
Stasicha scouted the teams before the semifinal and knew where his squad had to score vital points.
"It was a great meet. We looked at all the teams and Armstrong was strong in the relay and sprints. We knew we were stronger in the jumps and distances," said Stasicha. "We were a little deeper than Beaver.
"We had a lot of PRs today."
Belle Vernon will face perennial team powers Butler, Norwin and North Allegheny in the district championship. Stasicha understands the final is an uphill battle, so he sees the meet as a chance to improve upon marks.
"It's another chance to improve our times," added Stasicha.
The Belle Vernon boys lost to Seneca Valley, 134-15, Baldwin, 110-40, and Beaver, 79-70.
The Waynesburg Central boys defeated East Allegheny, 90-60, and Ligonier Valley, 88-62, but fell to host Greensburg Central Catholic, 98-52.
The Raiders' Gabe McConville had an impressive performance with overall first-place finishes in the 400 (53.99), 800 (2:06.38), 1,600 (4:50.62), and 3,200 (10:45.59).
Tyler McIe (high jump, 5-5) and Andrew Layton (pole vault, 10-1) also had overall first-place finishes for Waynesburg.
The Centurions beat East Allegheny, 106-44, and Ligonier Valley, 93-57, to advance to the Class AA final.
The Waynesburg Central girls downed Derry, 83-67, and Ligonier Valley, 85-65. The Lady Raiders lost to Greensburg Central Catholic, 76-74, and Quaker Valley, 83-67.
Ashlyn Basinger (100, 12.92; 200, 26.82; 400, 1:00.93), Taylor Shriver (pole vault, 11-1), and Claire Paige Miller (javelin, 88-5) all had overall first-place finishes for the Lady Raiders.
Basinger also finished second overall in the long jump with a top effort of 15-9.
Quaker Valley defeated the Lady Centurions, 81-69, and Ligonier Valley, 88-62, to advance to the Class AA championship.
South Park, Riverside and Shenango also advanced to the Class AA boys championship. South Park, Shenango and Mohawk secured a berth into the Class AA girls final.
The host Norwin girls advanced the Class AAA team championship with wins over Laurel Highlands, 112-38, and Franklin Regional, 121.33-28.67. Franklin Regional defeated Laurel Highlands, 85-65.
The Canon-McMillan boys secured a berth into the Class AAA final with wins over host Norwin, 107-43, Franklin Regional, 98-52, and Connellsville, 98-51. The Falcons were also defeated by Franklin Regional, 100-50, and Norwin, 89-57.
South Fayette, Seneca Valley and Butler advanced to the Class AAA boys final.
