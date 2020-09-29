Isabella Laurita and Farrah Reader both had a goal and an assist as Belle Vernon beat visiting Laurel Highlands, 4-1, in a Section 2-AAA girls volleyball match Monday night.
Chloe Morgan and Jillian Butchki also scored for the Lady Leopards (4-1, 5-1) who also got assists from Addeline Guess and Morgan Einodshofer.
Belle Vernon goalkeeper Grace Henderson stopped three shots.
The Fillies fall to 2-4 overall and in section play.
