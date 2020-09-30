Belle Vernon earned its first win of the season by defeating host Yough in Section 3-AAA girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
The Lady Leopards (1-5, 1-5) won by scores of 25-23, 25-17, 14-25 and 25-21.
Gianna Anderson led Belle Vernon with 17 digs and 18 service points. Mia Lubrani added seven kills and Sarah Bury topped her team in assists.
The Lady Cougars fall to 1-4 overall and in section play.
