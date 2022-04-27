CONNELLSVILLE — The Lady Leopards are used to winning the Section 2-AAA title, and the Belle Vernon girls did it one more time after sweeping a triangular at Connellsville.
Belle Vernon had no problems doing so, defeating the host Lady Falcons, 115-35, and a depleted Albert Gallatin squad, 137-10.
The Lady Leopards swept both teams on the track, save Connellsville winning the 1,600 relay. Viva Kreis (1,600, 6:18; 3,200, 13:22), Farrah Reader (100, 13.3; 200, 27.13), Morgan Einodshofer (400, 1:07), and Rosalyn Perozzi (800, 2:38) all finished first.
Lily Shahan won the javelin against both teams, as did Gianna Anderson in the triple and long jumps (33-3, 15-2). Francesca Scaramucci won the high jump (5-2).
Belle Vernon’s Sienna Steeber finished second to teammates Nina Francia in the 100 high hurdles (18.16) and Chloe Morgan in the 300 intermediate hurdles (53.8).
But, the sophomore soared a personal-best 10-6 to win the pole vault.
“I continued to invert and put pressure on the pole. I ran real fast down the runway,” Steeber said of her new personal-best vault.
Steeber had a simple approach to the season-ending meet.
“I was coming out here to try to do my best. I didn’t want to stress myself out,” said Steeber.
Steeber is looking forward to competing in Saturday’s county meet, notably against Laurel Highlands’ Jaden Brambly.
“I hope to match what I did or better on Saturday,” added Steeber.
The Lady Falcons’ Isabella Roebuck won the shot put and discus. Freshman Zoey Thomas was a close second in the 800 with a personal-best time of 2:38 and was on the winning 1,600 relay.
“I wanted to get my time better in the 800 and do my best,” Thomas said of the meet.
Thomas, too, is looking forward to running in Saturday’s county championship.
“It makes me want to push myself more and get better,” said Thomas. “I want to eventually get 2:35 (in the 800) by the end of the year.”
