The Belle Vernon girls opened up an double-digit lead Friday afternoon and maintained the advantage for a 57-45 victory over Derry in the opening round of the Mount Pleasant Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Leopards (5-2) led 19-8 after the first quarter and 36-17 at halftime. The Lady Trojans (4-4) held a slight 28-21 advantage in the second half.
Belle Vernon's Rachel Wobrak scored a game-high 18 points. Farrah Reader added 14.
Hannah Wedow led Derry with 15 points. Kamryn Kelly added 13.
Mount Pleasant Christmas Tournament
Derry 8-9-15-13 -- 45
Belle Vernon 19-17-6-15 -- 57
Belle Vernon: Rachel Wobrak 18, Farrah Reader 14. Derry: Hannah Wedow 15, Kamryn Kelly 13. Records: Derry (4-4), Belle Vernon (5-2).
