Belle Vernon’s defense clamped down in a 57-16 non-section victory over Laurel Highlands on Friday at Belle Vernon Area High School.
The Lady Leopards (6-4, 12-5) had a 32-4 lead at halftime, and extended their advantage to 50-6 after three quarter. The Fillies (0-9, 0-16) had a 10-7 edge in the fourth period.
Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis had a game-high 11 points, and teammate Presleigh Colditz added 10.
Laurel Highlands’ Journey Greer scored six points.
