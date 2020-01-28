The Belle Vernon girls held on for a 54-50 non-section victory Tuesday night over visiting South Park.
The Lady Leopards (14-5) led 17-14 after the first quarter and 28-22 at halftime. The Lady Eagles (11-7) outscored Belle Vernon in the second quarter, 28-26.
Rachel Wobrak had a double-double for Belle Vernon with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Viva Kreis scored 13 points and Jenna Dawson added 10. Taylor Rodriguez dished out seven assists and Vienna Bertram had five steals.
Danielle DeProspo paced South Park with 17 points.
