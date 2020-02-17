PITTSBURGH — Belle Vernon held Freeport to 11 points below its average, but the Lady Leopards couldn’t get enough key stops or shots to fall in a 44-38 setback on Monday in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAA girls’ basketball playoffs at North Hills Middle School.
Belle Vernon (16-7) cut the deficit to one with 40.4 seconds remaining when Jenna Dawson put in two of her 10 points on a layup, but the Lady Yellow Jackets’ Sidney Shemanski made two at the foul line for a 41-38 lead with 21.7 left. The Lady Leopards couldn’t score on their next possession and Shemanski made 1 of 2 at the line, and teammate Madaline Clark went 2 of 2 to close things out.
“We fought but I definitely think our youth showed a little bit tonight,” Belle Vernon coach Ronnie Drennen said. “We didn’t get stops when we needed to get stops, and we didn’t execute when we needed to execute.”
Clark scored a game-high 13 points on four field goals, and was 5 of 6 at the (all in the fourth quarter), and Shemanski added 12 on three field goals (1 three-pointer) and was 5 of 9 at the line.
Freeport (17-6) had a 10-7 lead after the first quarter, as Taylor Rodriguez scored four points for Belle Vernon and Dawson made a three-pointer. Rodriguez went 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in scoring nine points.
Both teams scored 12 in the second quarter and the Lady Yellow Jackets had a 22-19 halftime advantage.
The Lady Leopards opened the second half on a 6-2 run to take a 25-24 lead with 4:40 left in the period after senior Rachel Wobrak connected on a three-pointer. Wobrak shared team-high scoring honors with Dawson in scoring 10 on three field goals (1 three-pointer) and was 3 of 4 at the line.
“She (Wobrak) and Vienna Bertram have given their heart and soul to this program,” said Drennen when asked about his seniors. “They have come in and worked so hard every day during the offseason, and in season, and I know how much it meant to them to want to get over the hump and get this playoff victory. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t do that for them.”
Freshman Farrah Reader had a key basket in Belle Vernon’s run, as she cut the deficit to one after scoring on a putback, being fouled and making the foul shot for the and-one.
In addition to Bertram and Wobrak, the Lady Leopards’ Kori Kuhns and Emily McGowan are also graduating.
Freeport plays second-seeded Southmoreland (22-0) on Thursday in the quarterfinals at Penn-Trafford High School. The tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. The Lady Scotties won a non-section meeting between the two, 63-23, on Dec. 7.
The Lady Yellow Jackets’ Melaina Dezort scored 10 points on three field goals (1 three-pointer) and was 3 of 6 at the line.
“I thought we did a pretty good job of stopping them defensively,” Drennen said. “We prepped a little on their dribble drives. I thought we made it really hard for them at times, but we also made it really easier for them at times. I am proud of our girls’ defense. They worked really hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.