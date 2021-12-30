The Upper St. Clair girls built an 11-point lead in the first quarter Wednesday afternoon on its way to a 68-36 victory over Belle Vernon at the Cal U Holiday Hoopfest.
The Lady Panthers (7-0) led 32-12 at halftime and 59-22 after the third quarter.
Viva Kreis scored nine points for the Lady Leopards (5-2).
Kate Robbins scored a game-high 22 points for Upper St. Clair. Mia Brown added 12.
Boys basketball
Linsly (W.Va.) 83, Monessen 36 — Linsly scored 34 points in the first quarter to cruise to a victory over the host Greyhounds in the Delvin Miller Memorial Tournament.
Lorenzo Gardner led Monessen (3-4) with 13 points. Devonte Ross scored 11.
Caleb Murray scored a game-high 26 points for Linsly. Carter Anderson finished with 11 and Will Taylor added 10.
Washington 59, Sewickley Academy 15 — The Prexies rolled to a victory in the Delvin Miller Memorial Tournament over the Panthers.
Washington (5-1) led 18-6, 36-6 and 52-11 at the quarter breaks.
Davoun Fuse led the Prexies with a game-high 22 points. Henry Wang and Nolan Donnelly both scored five points for Sewickley Academy (1-4).
