ROSTRAVER TWP. -- West Mifflin engineered a second-half comeback to defeat Belle Vernon, 38-34, in a Section 3-AAAA girls basketball nail-biter Monday night.
The victory pulls the Lady Titans (5-4, 7-8) into a fourth-place tie with BVA (5-4, 9-5) and gives West Mifflin a sweep of the season series and thus the tiebreaker edge over the Lady Leopards should the two teams finish even in the section standings.
“That was a huge win," West Mifflin coach Scott Stephenson said. "We overcame adversity and our leaders stepped up to play some quality minutes.”
Belle Vernon's Rachel Wobrak won the opening tip and made the opening basket and foul shot for an early 3-0 lead.
West Mifflin had a rough first quarter, committing eight fouls and several turnovers as the Lady Leopards took a 16-8 lead.
The Lady Titans rebounded in the second quarter and made it a closer game by outscoring the Lady Leopards 7-4 to trail 20-15 at halftime.
The complexion of the game changed in the third quarter.
“West Mifflin is aggressive in the zone, and when they switched to the zone, it caused us to turn the ball over,” said Belle Vernon coach Ronnie Drennen.
The Lady Titans outscored the Lady Leopards 12-5 in the third quarter, taking the lead when Shelby Genes nailed a beautiful three-pointer.
West Mifflin had a narrow 27-25 lead heading into the final quarter.
“After we took the lead in the third, I told them that it was their game in the fourth,” said Stephenson.
Even though the Lady Titans only made three out their 10 foul shots in the fourth quarter, they still managed to hold off the Lady Leopards for the four-point win.
Belle Vernon had plenty of opportunities at the foul line, but only made 12 of 21.
“The foul shots are something that has hurt us, and we’ve continued to practice those shots,” said Drennen. “We’re going to have our ups and downs, and tonight was definitely a down, but we’re going to get better."
Genes and Wobrak were the only players to hit double digits in scoring.
