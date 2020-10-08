Thomas Jefferson swept host Belle Vernon, 3-0, in a Section 3-AAA girls volleyball match Thursday night.
Scores were 25-9, 25-7 and 25-22.
Gianna Anderson had 10 digs and Kirsten Brooks added three kills for the Lady Leopards (1-7, 1-7). Sarah Bury led BV in assists and Lily Shahan was her team’s top server.
The Lady Jaguars improve to 6-2 in the section.
