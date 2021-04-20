Abby Fabin’s two-out single in the bottom of the eighth inning brought home Lexi Daniels with the winning run in Belle Vernon’s 3-2 victory over visiting Yough Monday afternoon in Section 2-AAAA softball action.
The Lady Leopards (4-1, 7-3) scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning, but the Lady Cougars tied the game with two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Talia Ross pitched the eighth inning to earn the win, striking out one and walking one. Sophie Godzak pitched the first seven innings, allowing 11 hits and five walks with four strikeouts.
Emma Augustine took the loss, allowing just one earned run on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts.
Kaylyn Odelli led Yough (3-2, 6-2) with a double, home run and two RBI.
Frazier 20, California 0 — The visiting Lady Commodores put the game away early with eight runs in the top of the fourth inning for a Section 3-AA road win over the Lady Trojans.
Delaney Warnick and Maria Felsher both belted home runs for Frazier (5-0, 7-3). Felsher drove in five runs and Warnick brought home four.
Jensyn Hartman, Madison Bednar, Victoria Washinski, Rylee Evans, Warnick and Felsher all had two hits in the victory.
Nicole Palmer allowed singles to Mylaina Pendo and Gabryelle Pendo. She didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven.
California slips to 2-2 in the section and 3-5 overall.
Mapletown 10, Jefferson-Morgan 5 — The Lady Maples plated six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Rockets.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 3-3) took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth inning on Jasmine Demaske’s three-run home run.
Kiliegh Smith led the way for Mapletown (3-1, 4-2) with a single, double and three RBI. Krista Wilson had a pair of singles.
Maddie Blaker came on in the top of the fourth inning and finished the game for the win. She allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout.
Demaske took the loss.
Carmichaels 9, Uniontown 4 — The Lady Mikes belted out 13 singles and were helped by four Uniontown errors for a non-section road victory.
Madison Ellsworth led Carmichaels (5-4) with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Sophia Zalar finished with three singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Carlee Roberts drove in two runs.
Emma Holaren was the winning pitcher, scattering singles to Sequoia Dunlap, Summer Hawk, Jordan Hoover and Sophia Sisson. She struck out 13 and walked five.
Sisson, Hoover, Hawk and Dunlap drove in runs for the Lady Raiders (1-6).
High school baseball
Ringgold 4, Greensburg Salem 3 — The Golden Lions’ seventh-inning rally tied the game, but the Rams scored the game-winner in the bottom of the inning for a Section 3-AAAA victory.
Ringgold (1-4, 5-5) scored single runs in the bottom of the first, fourth and sixth innings.
Eli Callaway was the winning pitcher. Gianni Cantini led the Rams with two hits and an RBI.
Colin Kruth tripled for Greensburg Salem (1-6, 1-7).
Brownsville 13, Waynesburg Central 2 — Derrick Tarpley belted a three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning and added a run-scoring double to lead the Falcons to a Section 4-AAA victory in five innings at Waynesburg Central.
The game was tied at 2-2 after three innings, but the Falcons (3-2, 4-5) pulled away with seven runs in the top of the fourth inning. The visitors added four runs in the top of the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
Davey Timko had a pair of doubles for Brownsville, and Nick Keeney and Cole Rankin finished with one apiece.
Zach Kutek was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with one walk and one strikeout.
Lincoln Pack tripled for the Raiders (2-3, 2-5). Logan Higgins took the loss.
McGuffey 15, Southmoreland 2 — Winning pitcher Jake Orr hit two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the Highlanders to a Section 4-AAA road victory.
Austin Beattie drove in four runs for McGuffey (4-0, 6-1), and Luke Wagner and Kyle Brookman both finished with 2 RBI.
Mason Zimmerman and Ben Zimmerman doubled for the Scotties (3-1, 5-2).
Jefferson-Morgan 17, Trinity Christian (W.Va.) 0 — The Rockets only needed three innings to secure a non-section win at home.
Jefferson-Morgan (5-3) scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and added nine more in the bottom of the second.
Kyle Clayton legged out two triples, scored two runs and drove in four in the win. Brock Bayles, Mason Sisler and Troy Wright all doubled. Bayles had three RBI, and Sisler and Wright both drove in a pair.
Winning pitcher Owen Maddich scattered two hits over three innings. He struck out four and walked three. Maddich also went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.
