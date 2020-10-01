Farrah Reader's goal on a header in the second half was the difference at Belle Vernon edged host Hempfield, 2-1, in a non-section girls soccer game Wednesday night.
The Lady Leopards (7-1) led 1-0 at halftime on Jillian Butchki's goal assisted by Isabella Laurita, who also assisted on Reader's goal.
Belle Vernon goalkeeper Grace Henderson stopped 13 of 14 shots.
The Lady Spartans fall to 0-7.
