All nine Belle Vernon starters had a hit Monday afternoon as the Lady Leopards opened the season with a 17-6 non-section win at Southmoreland.
Belle Vernon scored eight runs in the top of the second inning, but the Lady Scots countered with four runs in the bottom of the inning and one more in the third.
The Lady Leopards closed out the six-inning game with four runs in the top of the fourth inning and five in the fifth.
Belle Vernon's Lexi Daniels just missed hitting for the cycle with a single, triple and home run. She also drove home five runs.
Teammate Gracie Sokol hit a solo home run and singled. Maren Metikosh finished with two singles, a double and two RBI.
Olivia Kolowitz drove in two runs with a double and home run. Katie Sokol finished with two doubles and an RBI.
Talia Ross was the winning pitcher, allowing six runs on five hits and five walks. She struck out 11.
Carmichaels 10, Laurel Highlands 0 -- Carlys McConnell finished with two doubles and a home run, and drove in five runs to power the Lady Mikes to a non-section win in six innings against the visiting Fillies.
Bailey Barnyak was the winning pitcher, allowing just one hit (Niaha Dillard's single) with two walks and 12 strikeouts. She also drove in a run.
Julie Cooper took the loss. She allowed five hits in five innings, walked two and struck out four. Only two of the eight runs she allowed were earned.
Charleroi 12, Jefferson-Morgan 2 -- Sofia Celaschi had three doubles, a single and four RBI, and was the winning pitcher the the Lady Cougars' non-section victory against the Lady Rockets.
Celaschi struck out 10 in the victory.
Teammate Madalynn Lancy drove in four runs with two doubles and a home run. Rece Eddy and Emma Stefancik both had a double for the Lady Rockets.
Monessen 15, Washington 6 -- Joey Hurst struck out 10 to pitch the Lady Greyhounds to a season-opening against Washington.
Mount Pleasant 8, Penn-Trafford 2 -- Madyson Hart drove in three runs to lead the Lady Vikings to a non-section win against the Lady Warriors.
Hart, Sophia Smithnosky, Krista Brunson and Gianna Stanek all had one double in the victory.
Waynesburg Central 11, Mapletown 1, 5 innings -- Kendall Lemly struck out nine and allowed just one hit in the Lady Raiders' non-section win against the Lady Maples.
Lemly also had three hits.
Waynesburg's Hannah Wood belted a home run and drove in four runs. Dani Stockdale finished with three hits.
Makenna Lotspeich had the lone hit for Mapletown.
High school baseball
Bentworth 6, Waynesburg Central 5 -- The Bearcats rallied with four runs in the sixth inning for a non-section win against the Raiders.
Christian May allowed one run in two winnings to earn the win. John Scott had a double for Bentworth.
Lincoln Pack and Alex VanSickle both had a double for Waynesburg.
Charleroi 23, Monessen 1 -- The Cougars rolled to a non-section victory against the Greyhounds to open the season.
Jace Pager paced the Charleroi attack with a double and four RBI. Brock Henderson, Ethan Hadsell and Ben Shields all doubled, and Jake Beveridge tripled in the win. Joey Campbell was the winning pitcher.
Chartiers-Houston 8, Jefferson-Morgan 3 -- Anthony Romano hit for the cycle, scored twice and drove in five runs to lead the Bucs to a non-section win at Jefferson-Morgan.
Chartiers-Houston's Ryan Opfar went 3-for-3, and was the winning pitcher. He allowed one run on three hits in five innings with two walks and nine strikeouts.
Teammate Nico Filosi had two hits and scored three runs.
Drew Adams, Brayden Ellsworth and Brock Bayles all drove in one run for the Rockets.
Latrobe 14, Connellsville 1 -- Louie Amatucci drove in three runs and legged out a triple as the Wildcats cruised to a non-section win at Connellsville.
Erik Batista drove in three runs with two hits. Logan Bradish had two doubles and two RBI, and Anthony Massari had two RBI.
Kace Shearer had a double and RBI for the Falcons. Jake Lee also doubled.
