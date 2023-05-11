CONNELLSVILLE -- Belle Vernon pounded out 14 hits, including home runs by Gracie Sokol and Maren Metikosh, to power its way to a 10-1 non-section victory Wednesday afternoon at Connellsville.
The Lady Leopards (14-4) broke through in the top of the third inning with a little help from the Connellsville defense.
Sokol was on second base with two outs when Mia Zubovic came through with a run-scoring double. Lauren VanDivner kept the inning alive when her pop fly in front of the plate was mishandled.
Mia Zubovic scored on the second error of the inning and Ava Zubovic brought VanDivner home with a single.
Winning pitcher Talia Ross opened the top of the fourth inning with an infield single. Losing pitcher Kendal King retired the next two batters, but Gracie Sokol kept the inning alive in a big way with a two-run blast over the center field fence.
Metikosh followed with a single and moved to second when Mia Zubovic was walked. Metikosh scored on VanDivner's double.
Belle Vernon coach Tom Rodriguez was "surprised" his squad got off to a slow start offensively.
"After the first inning, I was a little worried. We have been hitting well," said Rodriguez.
After stranding two runners in the top of the fifth inning, the Lady Leopards put up four more runs in the final two innings.
VanDivner kept Belle Vernon out of a double play in the top of the sixth inning and made the hustle pay off with the seventh run when she scored on Ava Zubovic's double.
"That's been the story of the year. When it was 7-0, they only had two earned runs," said Connellsville coach John Burd. "The errors were on plays that aren't hard to make to get out of an inning."
Metikosh closed the scoring with a bang in the top of the seventh inning when she cleared the center field fence with a three-run home run. Iris Burd came on in relief and ended the inning with a strikeout.
King allowed 14 hits, struck out eight and walked three.
"Kendal pitched really well," praised John Burd.
Ross was dominating through the first five innings. The left-hander allowed an inning-opening single to Ava McClean in the bottom of the first inning and then retired the next 14 batters, six by strikeouts.
Burd broke the string when she was safe on an errant throw. However, Ross struck out Maggie Orndorff swinging to end the inning.
Ross retired the next four batters in order. Kirra Davis snapped Ross' hitless string with a sharp single to right field.
Jaylee Moorhead worked Ross for her only walk of the game. Callie Wagner's squib down the first base line kicked into the bag for a fair ball. The out was recorded, but the throw to second base for what might've been a game-ending double play was errant and allowed Davis to score the Lady Falcons' only run.
The game ended with Ross' 10th strikeout.
"Talia did really well. Her screwball has been moving," said Rodriguez.
"We didn't hit that good. They're a good team. The girls didn't shorten up and try to make contact," explained John Burd.
Metikosh and VanDivner both had three hits in the victory.
Belle Vernon was scheduled to host Union, the reigning WPIAL Class A champions, Thursday afternoon, while the Lady Falcons (2-13) travel to Mount Pleasant.
"I need to see some really good pitching. Union has a couple good ones (Mia Preuhs and Piper Jendrysik). We struggled with Elizabeth Forward (Shelby Telegdy)," said Rodriguez.
