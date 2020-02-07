ROSTRAVER TWP. — Ronnie Drennen didn’t go into detail regarding his halftime speech, but whatever the second-year head coach said must have worked, as Belle Vernon rallied for a 58-48 victory over Elizabeth Forward on Thursday in Section 3-AAAA play at Belle Vernon Area High School in the Herald-Standard Game of the Week.
“The halftime speech was really short and sweet,” Drennen said. “I thought we did a fantastic job in the second half. I am very proud of our efforts as a group in the second half.”
The Lady Leopards (9-5, 16-6) trailed by 12 at halftime, but outscored the Lady Warriors, 22-11, in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 41-40 heading into the fourth. Belle Vernon had an 18-7 advantage in the fourth. The Lady Leopards took their first lead with 7:05 remaining on a three-pointer by Presleigh Colditz.
“She (Colditz) is only a freshman, but made a big shot,” Drennen said. “Farah Reader is another freshman that made some big shots. I call our freshmen, the ‘fearless five’ because I have five freshmen that our fearless and will doing anything that I ask of them to the best of their abilities.”
“I think tonight’s result is the sign of a young team,” Elizabeth Forward coach Krystal Gibbs said. “We had a hard time holding on to a lead. I am never a person to say this, but I think the officiating had a big thing to do with tonight. They sucked the life out of us, and that’s hard, especially for a young team to go up against that adversity. I am very proud of how our team came out and their effort.”
Elizabeth Forward (7-7, 9-11) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter and had a 13-10 lead heading into the second. The Lady Warriors had a 17-8 edge in the second period for a 30-18 halftime advantage. EF needed a victory to clinch a playoff spot.
“You have to give credit to Elizabeth Forward,” Drennen said. “They came out and gave it to us early, and we couldn’t match it.”
Belle Vernon’s Rachel Wobrak had a game-high 26 points on eight field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 7 of 11 at the foul line.
“Much credit to Rachel Wobrak who played a fantastic game,” Drennen said. “Every time that she has the ball, I feel like she is going to give us a bucket, whether it’s a three, a two or on the free-throw line. I am so happy to see her succeed and play the way she did tonight. And what a better send off for a senior.”
“We knew that EF was going to come in fighting for that playoff spot, but our whole motivation was that we didn’t want to let them in, and nobody is going to beat us on our home court,” Wobrak said. “We just pushed through the adversity to get the win.”
Wobrak scored 12 of the Lady Leopards’ 18 first-half points, and she scored 14 in the third quarter. Wobrak was glad to have such a solid performance in what was her final home game.
“This is my last ever home game and I really wanted to win, and I know my teammates did, too,” Wobrak said. “This year, I actually started being a post player because I’m technically the tallest starting player for varsity, so I knew I had to get molded into that role. Coach gives me free rein to play inside or go outside and take the shot.”
Belle Vernon’s Jenna Dawson scored 14 points on four field goals (2 three-pointers) and was 4 of 6 at the line.
Elizabeth Forward’s Haven Briggs had 15 points on six field goals, including three 3-pointers. Teammate Abigail Bickerton added 12 points on six field goals. The Lady Warriors’ Ana Resnik chipped in with 11 points on four field goals (one 3-pointer) and was 2 of 4 at the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.