Belle Vernon finished strong to win a defensive struggle over Ringgold, 32-27, on Thursday in Section 3-AAAA play at Ringgold.
The Lady Leopards (5-3, 9-4) trailed 24-22 heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Lady Rams, 10-3, in the period. Belle Vernon had an 11-5 lead after the first, but Ringgold (2-6, 7-9) cut into the deficit with a 6-4 edge in the second for a 15-11 advantage for the visitors at halftime.
The Lady Rams took the lead in the third after outscoring the Lady Leopards, 13-7, in the period.
Belle Vernon’s Jenna Dawson and Farrah Reader shared scoring honors with six points apiece.
Ringgold’s Martina Costa had a game-high eight points.
