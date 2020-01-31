Belle Vernon rallied in the second and third quarters before holding on for a 45-43 victory over McKeesport in Section 3-AAAA girls basketball play at Belle Vernon Area High School on Thursday.
The win, combined with Elizabeth Forward's loss at Southmoreland, clinched a playoff spot for the Lady Leopards.
The Lady Tigers (9-3, 13-7) jumped out to a 12-7 lead after the first quarter before Belle Vernon (8-4, 15-5) used a 12-5 advantage in the second for a 19-17 halftime lead.
Belle Vernon increased its advantage to 34-28 after the third quarter before McKeesport outscored the home team, 15-11, in the fourth period.
The Lady Leopards’ Rachel Wobrak scored a team-high 16 pounds and pulled down nine rebounds. Teammate Jenna Dawson had 13 points. BVA’s Farrah Reader had six rebounds and teammate Taylor Rodriguez had four assists and steals.
McKeesport’s Jhayla Bray had a game-high 23 points.
