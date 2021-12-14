The Belle Vernon girls scored 23 points in the fourth quarter Monday night for a 65-37 non-conference road victory at Laurel Highlands.
The Lady Leopards (2-1) led 14-6, 29-18 and 42-29 at the quarter breaks.
Jenna Dawson, Farrah Reader and Kenzi Seliga all scored 12 points for Belle Vernon. Reader grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Viva Kreis finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Tessa Rodriguez had a nice all-around performance with nine assists, five rebounds and six steals.
Areanna Griffith led Laurel Highlands (0-3) with a game-high 19 points. Alessandra Peccon added nine points.
Greensburg Salem 45, Connellsville 31 -- The visiting Lady Lions led 11-9 after the first quarter and 27-18 at halftime on their way to a non-section road victory over the Lady Falcons.
Greensburg Salem (1-2) held a slim 18-13 advantage in the second half.
Madison Kinneer scored 13 points for Connellsville (0-3).
The Lady Lions' Abby Mankins finished with a game-high 23 points. Carissa Caldwell added 10.
Fort Cherry 72, Jefferson-Morgan 4 -- The Lady Rangers rolled to a non-section home victory against the Lady Rockets.
Fort Cherry (1-2) had five players in double figures. Raney Staub and Katie Blickenderfer shared game-scoring honors with 12 points apiece. Olivia Kemp scored 11, and Ava Menzies and Jazlyn Martino finished with 10 points each.
Jefferson-Morgan slips to 0-3.
Waynesburg Central 56, Carmichaels 13 -- The Lady Raiders held the visitors to five points or less in each quarter for a non-section home win.
Waynesburg Central (3-0) led 16-5 after the first quarter and then pulled away for a 47-8 halftime lead.
Clara Paige Miller scored a game-high 16 points for the Lady Raiders. Nina Sarra finished with 11 points.
Sophia Zalar led the Lady Mikes (2-1) with eight points.
Ringgold 44, Washington 20 -- The Lady Rams pulled away throughout the non-section home game for their first victory of the year.
Ringgold (1-2) led 10-4, 21-8 and 39-10 at the quarter breaks.
Kirra Gerard led the Lady Rams with a game-high 10 points. Kasandra Holland finished with nine points.
Cayleigh Brown scored nine points for Washington (0-1).
Southmoreland 53, Thomas Jefferson 42 -- The Lady Scots pulled away in the third quarter to remain unbeaten with a non-section win over the Lady Jaguars.
Southmoreland (3-0) led 19-15 at halftime, but extended its lead to 39-24 after three quarters.
Gracie Spadaro led the Lady Scots with a game-high 27 points. Maddie Moore finished with nine points.
Graci Fairman scored 20 points for Thomas Jefferson (0-3).
California 52, Mapletown 41 -- The Lady Trojans stayed unbeaten with a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Maples.
California (3-0) pulled away throughout the game with 14-8, 28-17 and 40-25 leads at the quarter breaks.
Kendelle Weston led the Lady Trojans with 23 points. Rakiyah Porter added 13 points.
Hannah Dusenberry shared game-scoring honors for Mapletown (0-3) with 23 points. Krista Wilson finished with 10.
Uniontown 49, Frazier 15 -- The Lady Raiders scored 33 points in the second half for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Commodores.
Uniontown (2-1) led 16-12 at halftime, but pulled away to a 36-14 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Miya Harris led the Lady Raiders with 13 points. Akira Dade and Ava Hair scored nine points apiece.
Taylor Hazelbaker scored six points for Frazier (1-2).
Boys basketball
Belle Vernon 57, Washington 49 -- The Leopards trailed at halftime, 32-31, but rallied into the lead in the third quarter and held on for a non-section home win over the Prexies.
Belle Vernon (3-0) outscored the visitors in the third quarter, 10-5, and then finished off the rally with a 16-12 fourth quarter.
Devin Whitlock paced the Leopards with 16 points and seven assists. Quinton Martin had a solid performance with 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Daniel Gordon added 12 points and eight steals.
Brandon Patterson (12), Ruben Gordon (11), and Desean Anderson (10) finished in double figures for Washington (0-1).
Thomas Jefferson 63, Uniontown 56 -- The Red Raiders opened the season with a non-section road loss to the Jaguars.
Thomas Jefferson led 17-11 after the first quarter and 34-25 at halftime. Uniontown (0-1) cut the gap to 46-43 heading into the fourth quarter, but Thomas Jefferson controlled the fourth quarter, 17-13.
Notorious Grooms scored 14 and Bakari Wallace added 13 for the Red Raiders.
Evan Berger led the Jaguars (1-2) with a game-high 22 points. Elias Lippincott (11) and Sean Sullivan (10) also scored in double figures.
