The Belle Vernon girls scored all they points they needed in the first eight minutes Monday night with the Lady Leopards returning home from Yough with a 58-15 Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Belle Vernon (7-4, 13-5) led 17-7 after the first half and 33-12 at halftime.
Rachel Wobrak paced the Lady Leopards with a game-high 14 points. Jenna Dawson added 10. Taylor Rodriguez dished out eight assists and Vienna Bertram had six steals.
Kaylyn Odelli and Laney Gerdich both scored six points for the Lady Cougars (0-11, 3-16).
