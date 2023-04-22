The Belle Vernon softball team pulled away with seven runs in the top of the second inning for a 13-2 victory in five innings at Laurel Highlands Friday afternoon in Section 2-AAAA action.
The Lady Leopards (6-1, 9-3) led 1-0 after the first inning before scoring seven runs in the top of the second inning.
Belle Vernon added a run in the top of the fourth inning and invoked the mercy rule with four runs in the fifth inning.
The Lady Leopards' Mia Zubovic belted a grand slam. Olivia Kolowitz and Maten Metikosh both smacked home runs and drove in two runs. Gracie Sokol had a home run, two singles and four RBI. Lexi Daniels added a single and double.
Winning pitcher Olivia Kolowitz allowed four hits, didn't walk a batter and had eight strikeouts.
Laurel Highlands (2-6, 2-7) scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on solo home runs by Kayla Howell and Zoe Robson.
Elizabeth Forward 6, Greensburg Salem 0 -- The Lady Warriors scored two runs in the top of the third and fourth innings, and single runs in the second and sixth innings for a Section 2-AAAA victory at Greensburg Salem.
Shelby Telegdy went 4-for-4, just missing hitting for the cycle with a single, double and home run. She drove in two runs. Telegdy also was the winning pitcher, scattering two hits with one walk and 15 strikeouts.
Belle Gimiliano had a double and two RBI for Elizabeth Forward. Alivia Grimm doubled and drove in a run. Lauren Vay added a double and single.
Mount Pleasant 12, South Allegheny 11, 8 innings -- Mount Pleasant softball team stormed from behind with nine runs in the seventh inning and then completed the rally with a run in the eighth inning for a Section 3-AAA home victory.
Sophia Smithnosky had a home run, single and four RBI, and struck out six for the Lady Vikings (4-2, 9-5). Ally Jones finished with a double, single and two RBI. Madyson Hart had two doubles and drove in a run. Addison Reese drove in two runs.
Trinity 13, Connellsville 3 -- The visitors scored right away on Ryleigh Hoy's lead-off home run and didn't look back for a Section 4-AAAAA road victory against the Lady Falcons.
Trinity (6-0, 10-1) increased its lead to 5-0 in the second inning, two scoring on Miranda Rinehart's triple. Hanna Suhoski belted a three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning.
Trinity's added five more runs in the sixth inning.
Connellsville (2-4, 2-8) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Tagan Basinger drove in the first two runners with a single and Kirra Davis smacked a solo home run. Davis and McClean both had two hits.
Waynesburg Central 3, Brownsville 0 -- The Lady Raiders returned home with a Section 4-AAA shutout victory against the Lady Falcons.
Waynesburg (6-0, 9-2) scored single runs in the top of the first, second and third innings.
Kayleigh Varner led the Lady Raiders with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Hannah Wood also doubled.
Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley allowed two hits and three walks.
Brownsville slips to 1-4 in the section and 2-7 overall.
Burgettstown 5, Charleroi 3 -- The Lady Blue Devils scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning for a Section 3-AA road victory.
Burgettstown (5-2, 5-4) led 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning, but Charleroi tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the inning on Madalynn Lancy's home run and one in the fifth inning.
Winning pitcher Julia Jastrzebski allowed two earned runs on five hits with no walks or strikeouts.
Sofia Celaschi took the loss. She allowed four earned runs on 10 hits with 10 walks and no strikeouts.
Katie Rose Smith led Burgettstown with three hits and three RBI. Peyton Mermon finished with a single, double and triple, and drove in two runs.
Charleroi goes to 4-2 in the section and 9-2 overall.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 8, Bentworth 0 -- Our Lady of the Sacred Heart scored six runs in the first two innings on its way to a Section 3-AA home victory.
Bentworth (5-2, 8-4) was held hitless.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart improves to 6-1 in the section and 8-2 overall.
Jeannette 16, Monessen 0, 4 innings -- The Lady Jayhawks invoked the mercy rule after scoring 10 runs in the top of the third inning for a non-section road victory.
Grace Stein held the Lady Greyhounds hitless and struck out seven for a four-inning perfect game. The freshman also went 3-for-4 with two doubles, drove in three runs and scored three runs.
Jefferson-Morgan 13, California 3, 5 innings -- The Lady Rockets invoked the mercy rule with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a Section 2-A home victory.
Trailing 5-0 in the top of the third inning, the Lady Trojans (1-5, 2-7) came back with three runs.
Jefferson-Morgan (3-4, 5-7) countered with a run in the bottom of the inning and three more in the fourth inning.
California's Harley Harkins smacked a home run.
Payton Farabee had a pair of doubles for the Lady Rockets. Ava Wood also doubled.
High school baseball
Chartiers-Houston 7, Carmichaels 3, 8 innings -- The Bucs tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh inning and scored four runs in the eighth inning for a non-section win at Carmichaels.
The Mikes (8-3) held leads of 2-0 in the second inning and 3-2 in the fourth inning. Chartiers-Houston tied the game with single runs in the second and third innings.
Keegan Kosek got the final out of the seventh inning and pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win.
Aydan Adamson took the loss after allowing the four runs in the eighth inning.
Tyler Richmond and Adamson each drove in a run for Carmichaels.
Dominic Cumer led the Bucs (10-2) with three hits, including a home run, and four RBI. Luke Camden hit a solo home run.
